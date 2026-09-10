Tanzania: Hosting 153rd Ipu Assembly - What Tanzania Stands to Gain Now and for Years to Come

opinion

Dodoma — From 5 to 9 October 2026, Tanzania will welcome parliamentarians from around the world for the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Hosted by the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), the gathering will mark an important first for the country.

More than 2,000 delegates from 183 parliaments are expected, among them Speakers, parliamentarians, Secretaries-General of Parliaments, observers and representatives of international organisations.

The choice of Arusha is especially fitting. Long regarded as the 'Geneva of Africa', the city has built a proud reputation as a meeting place for diplomacy, regional cooperation and international dialogue. In October, that tradition will take on new significance as delegates gather under the theme, "Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through trust, exclusivity and opportunities for all."

Preparations are advancing under the guidance of a Technical Committee comprising senior officials from ministries and public agencies. Yet the Assembly should be seen as more than a major event on Tanzania's diplomatic calendar. It is also an opportunity -- one whose benefits can reach the people of Arusha and the country as a whole, both during the Assembly and long after the final session closes.

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According to the IPU website, the general debate will focus on the overall theme Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all and provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanize parliamentary action in this area.

The Assembly will adopt resolutions on the emergency item and on the subject item taken up by the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights entitled Inclusive social development for all: Parliamentary strategies to promote the rights and empowerment of people living with disabilities. The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.

An immediate boost for Arusha and Tanzania

At its heart, an IPU Assembly is a forum where parliamentary leaders confront some of the most urgent questions of our time: peace and security, climate resilience, gender equality, human rights, migration and inclusive development. For several days, global attention will turn to Arusha as these issues are debated and the Assembly adopts resolutions and declarations intended to guide future action.

That attention carries diplomatic value. Alongside the formal programme, delegates will hold bilateral meetings and take part in side events that create space for candid conversation, stronger parliamentary ties and new areas of cooperation. For Tanzania, this is a chance not only to host international dialogue, but also to help shape it.

The economic effect will be felt more directly across Arusha. Hotels will receive guests, transport operators will move delegations, restaurants will serve new customers, and cultural performers will showcase Tanzania's heritage. Interpreters, technical crews, event professionals and local suppliers will also see increased demand. For many businesses and workers, the Assembly will translate into real contracts, income and jobs -- before, during and immediately after the event.

A legacy that extends beyond the Assembly

The longer-term opportunity lies in the relationships the Assembly can set in motion. Outside the meeting rooms, visiting delegates will encounter a country with significant potential in tourism, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, mining, technology and other sectors. With thoughtful engagement, the Assembly can open doors for Tanzanian businesses, institutions and investors to begin conversations that continue well beyond October.

The expected presence of more than 200 local, regional and international journalists offers another valuable opening. Their reporting will carry images and stories of Arusha and Tanzania to audiences across the world. If the country presents itself confidently and authentically, this visibility can strengthen Tanzania's profile as a destination for tourism, investment and international meetings.

There is also an institutional legacy. Delivering a gathering of this scale will deepen national expertise in protocol, conference management, simultaneous interpretation, security coordination, digital systems and multi-agency logistics. The people, systems and partnerships strengthened through the Assembly will remain in place, improving Tanzania's readiness to host future high-level events and reinforcing its reputation as a dependable international convening destination.

Turning visibility into lasting value

None of these benefits will happen automatically. Arusha must be ready not only to welcome delegates, but also to connect local people and businesses to the opportunities the Assembly creates. Regional authorities, working closely with national stakeholders and the private sector, should build public awareness through community engagement, traditional media, outdoor communication and a purposeful social-media campaign.

The official host Parliament website should serve as more than an information desk for the programme. It can become a window into Tanzania, offering clear and current information on tourism, culture, trade and investment opportunities, local services and practical delegate experiences. Every interaction -- from airport arrival to the final departure -- should reinforce the story of a capable, welcoming and forward-looking country.

The 153rd IPU Assembly is therefore more than a diplomatic milestone. It is a national opportunity to strengthen relationships, stimulate local enterprise, build professional capacity and show the world what Tanzania has to offer. If the country approaches the Assembly with ambition, coordination and genuine hospitality, its most important legacy will not be measured only by the success of five days in October, but by the partnerships and possibilities that endure for years to come.

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Facts about IPU

From 1945 to 1997:

· Only 42 of the 186 states with legislative institutions at some point in their history have had a woman chair of parliament or a chamber of parliament: this has occurred 78 times in all.

· These are 18 European countries, 19 countries in the Americas, three African countries, one country in Asia and one country in the Pacific.

· Twenty-four of the states in question had a bicameral parliament, and the presidency was given to a woman somewhat more frequently in the Senate than in the People's Chamber.

Current Status:

· Only 58 women preside over one of the Houses of the 189 Parliaments, 81 of which are bicameral. Women therefore occupy only 21.1percent of the total filled posts of Presiding Officers of Parliament or of one of its Houses. See a full list of women Speakers below, including the link to global and regional percentages for Speakers.

Daniel Eliufoo is the Head of International Relations Unit at the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania