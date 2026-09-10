Tanzania: Yas Donates Maternity Supplies to Kaliua District Hospital

Tabora — Yas Tanzania has donated maternity supplies and medical equipment to Kaliua District Hospital in Tabora Region as part of its ongoing Tumaini Campaign to support maternal and child healthcare services.

The donation is expected to ease the cost of childbirth preparations for expectant mothers, particularly those from low-income families, while helping the hospital meet demand for maternity services.

The donated items include maternity kits, examination beds, a wheelchair, bedsheets, delivery trays and khangas.

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Speaking during the handover, Yas Head of Tanganyika Zone, Kamara Kalembo, said the initiative was part of the Tumaini Campaign, which was launched by Yas employees to support communities through practical interventions.

"We are proud to be a network of high standards, but we believe those standards should go beyond the communication services we provide. They should also be reflected in how we support the communities we serve," Kalembo said.

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Kaliua District Hospital Medical Officer-in-Charge, Dr Dismas Bulunja, said demand for maternity services at the facility remained high, with more than 2,650 women giving birth at the hospital between January and September this year.

He said the donation would help address some of the hospital's equipment needs and improve services for expectant mothers.

Some beneficiaries, including Tegemea Awadhi, Amrat Dimanga and Asha Haruna, all residents of Kaliua, said the support had reduced the cost of preparing for childbirth, particularly for families with limited incomes.

Kaliua District Hospital is the third health facility to benefit from the Tumaini Campaign, which Yas said would continue to reach more communities across the country.