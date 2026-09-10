Tanzania: Gamondi Calls for Stronger Club - National Team Cooperation

Dar es Salaam — TAIFA Stars Head Coach, Miguel Gamondi, has called for stronger cooperation between the national team and domestic clubs to improve player development and Tanzanian football.

Gamondi made the call after visiting Simba SC in Dar es Salaam, where he met the club's technical staff, head coach Steve Barker and members of the management.

The meeting was part of Gamondi's efforts to improve communication between the national team and clubs, particularly on players' physical, mental and tactical development.

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"The main purpose is to have good communication and cooperation between the TFF national team and the clubs," Gamondi said.

He acknowledged that communication has sometimes been a challenge, drawing on his previous experience as a club coach.

"I have been on the other side as a club coach, and now I am on this side. I want to rectify some of the mistakes you suffer when you are a club coach," he said.

Gamondi said the cooperation should involve coaches, medical teams and performance staff so that the national team has a better understanding of players' condition and development.

"If we want to improve Tanzanian football, we need to work together, the clubs, federation and league," he said. He also praised the progress of the domestic game since his arrival in Tanzania.

"I am a foreigner, but now I can say I am Tanzanian. Since I first came to Tanzania, I have seen a big improvement in the league," Gamondi said.

Simba Chief Executive Officer, Zubeda Sakuru, said the meeting focused on aligning the club's development plans with Gamondi's vision for Taifa Stars.

She said discussions covered youth development, talent identification, technical and medical cooperation, as well as players' welfare during national-team assignments.

"We have discussed cooperation between football clubs in Tanzania and the national team, and how our clubs can use this opportunity to strengthen youth development and identify talent," Sakuru said.

She added that the club also wants to benefit from the technical knowledge gained by players and staff through their involvement with the national team.