Tanzania: Iringa RC Urges JKT Graduates to Use Social Media Wisely

Iringa — IRINGA Regional Commissioner, Mr Kheri James has urged young people to use social media responsibly and exploit technology to create economic opportunities, build their skills and promote moral values in society.

Mr James said rapid technological advancement had made social media an integral part of daily life, giving young people opportunities to learn, conduct businesses, communicate and develop various opportunities.

He made the call on Tuesday, during the closing ceremony of training for National Service (JKT) youth under compulsory service, Operation Linda Amani and the Operation Clean Energy volunteer group at 841 JKT Mafinga Camp.

"Technology has developed rapidly and has become an important part of our daily lives. Young people should use these opportunities to learn, conduct businesses, communicate and create various opportunities for themselves," he said.

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However, Mr James cautioned that despite the benefits of technology, some people were abusing social media to promote immoral and harmful activities.

He urged the youth to be vigilant and ensure that they used social media for purposes that benefited themselves, their communities and the nation.

"Although technology has brought many benefits, some people are using social media to promote evil. You must therefore be careful and use these platforms for things that are beneficial to you and the country," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, a representative of the graduates Abuu Hatibu, said the training had been a transformative experience, equipping them with knowledge and skills needed to face life challenges.

He likened the training to a traditional rite of passage, saying it had prepared them to become responsible members of society.

"The training has been like a 'jando' and 'unyago' for us because it has given us various knowledge and skills that will help us in our lives," he said.

He said the trainees had received training in entrepreneurship, self-reliance, patriotism, discipline and accountability.

Representing the Chief of the Tanzania National Service (JKT), JKT Administrative Branch Head Brigadier General Hassan Mabena urged the graduates to become role models in their communities when they returned home.

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He said the youth should uphold discipline, patriotism, moral values and accountability while putting into practice the knowledge and skills acquired during the training.

"Use the knowledge and skills you have acquired during the training to build your lives, create employment for yourselves and participate fully in development activities," Brig Gen Mabena said.

He further urged them to make effective use of available opportunities and ensure that they made a positive contribution to society and the nation.

The graduates also expressed appreciation to the leadership of 841 JKT Mafinga Camp, particularly its Commanding Officer, Colonel Issa Chalamila, for providing effective leadership and ensuring that the training was beneficial and prepared them to confront various challenges.