Tanzania: Value Addition Set to Boost Export Earnings

10 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Wilson Malima

Dar es Salaam — THE growing shift from raw agricultural exports to processed and value-added products could significantly increase foreign exchange earnings and create more jobs, according to the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade).

TanTrade Director General, Ephraim Mafuru said crops such as avocados, rice and maize were still being exported with limited processing, allowing other countries to capture more value through processing and related employment.

"The aim is that when value is added, we directly earn foreign exchange and the jobs remain in Tanzania," he said in an interview recently.

Mr Mafuru said the opportunity extended beyond avocados to other crops that could be processed into higher-value products for domestic and international markets.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also urged Tanzanians to support locally manufactured goods, saying stronger domestic demand would help industries expand, create jobs and increase production.

"Where something can be manufactured in Tanzania and used in the country, as TanTrade we insist that we should continue using it," he said.

On international markets, Mr Mafuru said Tanzania was strengthening trade relations with South Africa, Kenya, China, the United States, India and Middle Eastern countries.

He identified South Africa as an important market for Tanzanian products, including gold, ceramics and flat glass.

"Tanzania exported goods worth about 2.9 billion US dollars (7.68tri/-) to South Africa last year, while imports from the country were below 1 billion US dollars (2.7tri/-)," he said.

Mr Mafuru said sustaining export growth would require continued improvements in product quality and standards to build long-term relationships with international buyers.

He said India offered opportunities for Tanzanian fruits and vegetables, while Middle Eastern markets had strong demand for food products.

However, inadequate storage and transport infrastructure, particularly cold-chain facilities, could limit Tanzania's ability to exploit these markets.

"TanTrade has a responsibility to promote investment in infrastructure that will enable these vegetables and fruits to be transported and reach Middle Eastern markets," he said.

The authority also connects producers and traders with markets while helping businesses access market information and meet required standards.

Mr Mafuru said smallscale producers of tomatoes, onions and other commodities needed stronger links to markets where they could secure better prices.

He further urged regulators to help businesses meet standards rather than relying excessively on penalties and fines.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.