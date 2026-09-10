Tanzania: Prisons Women Urged to Pursue Leadership

Dodoma — DEPUTY Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Engineer Maryprisca Mahundi, has urged women in the Tanzania Prisons Service to strengthen their education and skills to qualify for leadership and professional opportunities in the force.

She also challenged them to embrace technological changes and digital opportunities to improve efficiency in carrying out their duties.

Eng Mahundi made the remarks in Dodoma on Monday when opening the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Prisons Women Network (TPSWNet), which seeks to empower women, promote leadership and gender equality, and enhance their effectiveness in correctional services.

She said women's empowerment was essential in building a capable human capital base, urging women in the Prisons Service to take a leading role in the force's social and digital transformation.

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"I urge women in the Tanzania Prisons Service to have confidence, pursue further education and skills and prepare for fair competition for leadership and professional positions. In today's world, employees must continue learning and using technology to improve services," she said.

For his part, Prisons Commissioner for Legal and Operations Division, CP Nicodemus Menyiansumba Tenga, said the achievements of women already holding various positions in the force should inspire others to pursue leadership and professional advancement.

Reading the TPSWNet report, Commissioner for Correctional Services CP Amina Kavirondo said the network had continued to play an important role in empowering women, promoting gender equality in the workplace and creating a women-friendly working environment.

She said the network also sought to ensure women were represented within and outside the Prisons Service whenever possible.

CP Kavirondo said increased efficiency among women officers was evident in correctional activities, including equipping inmates with skills and participating in security and protection duties.