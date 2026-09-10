Tanzania: Tanroads Orders Road, Bridges Inspections Countrywide

Dodoma — THE Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) has directed its regional managers in all 26 regions to immediately inspect roads, bridges, culverts and other vulnerable infrastructure as part of preparations for the anticipated El Niño rains.

The agency's Chief Executive, Engineer Mohamed Besta, issued the directive yesterday while inspecting construction progress on the Ntyuka-Mvumi-Kikombo road project in Dodoma, saying early action was essential to protect the road network and ensure uninterrupted transport during the rainy season.

"I urge all 26 regional managers to conduct inspections and assess how they can minimise the impacts that may result from El Niño rains," Eng Besta said.

He said the preparations were informed by lessons from previous heavy rains, citing Mutikila Bridge, which was affected by flooding in December last year and disrupted transport.

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Besta also directed the contractor to speed up construction and ensure Mutikila, Mangungo and Kikombo bridges, along with other critical infrastructure under the project, are completed on schedule.

Dodoma TANROADS Regional Manager, Zuhura Amani said the 76-kilometre road project is being implemented in two phases, with the first 25-kilometre section now 67.9 per cent complete.

She said the contractor, China Henan International Cooperation Group Co., Limited (CHICO), has completed 23.2 kilometres of the first phase to the required standard.

The remaining works include filling road embankments, connecting bridge sections and completing drainage structures at Mutikila, Mangungo and Kikombo bridges, as well as the bridge crossing the Metre Gauge Railway (MGR).

Eng Amani said TANROADS has already started strengthening vulnerable sections with gravel, reinforcing embankments and clearing river channels to improve water flow ahead of the rainy season.

She said the agency expects Mutikila, Mangungo and Kikombo bridges to reach a passable stage before the onset of heavy rains, a move expected to minimise disruption to transport.