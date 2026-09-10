Rwanda: Golf, Esports and Investment Headline Sportsbiz Africa Week in Kigali

From high-level investment discussions at the Kigali Convention Centre to professional golf at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas and continental esports at BK Arena, SportsBiz Africa Week will bring together policymakers, investors, athletes and gamers in Kigali from September 10 to 13.

The programme is headlined by the third edition of the SportsBiz Africa Forum, which returns to Kigali on September 10 and 11 under the theme, "The nexus between sports and business towards Africa's development."

ALSO READ: Kigali to host SportsBiz Africa Forum 2026

According to organisers, discussions will focus on investment, technology and innovation, tourism and destination branding, infrastructure development and youth employment.

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Confirmed speakers include Rodney Strasser, the former AC Milan midfielder and Sierra Leone international, and Sir Paul J. Foster, President and CEO of the Global Esports Federation.

The line-up also features Félicité Rwemarika, President of the Global Observatory for Gender Equality and Sport; Ibrahim Al Bakri, Chief Executive of the Sports Investment Forum; and Baba Dioum, co-founder and manager of Senegal-based SOLO Esport.

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Other announced speakers include Mlondi Mashinini, Managing Director of HYROX South Africa; Kenyan sports broadcaster Hilda Cheptoo; Nozibusiso Sibiya, a reporter and presenter at SABC Sport; sports lawyer Sarah Ochwada; and Nnamdi Emefo, Chief Executive of football scouting company Afriskaut.

The programme will also feature an Investors' Dealroom designed to connect selected sports businesses with potential investors. A pan-African policymakers' roundtable will bring together government, private-sector and development-institution representatives to discuss sports policies aligned with the African Union Sports Policy Framework and Agenda 2063.

ALSO READ: SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship returns in Kigali

Over 150 golfers expected

The SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship will run from September 10 to 13 at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

Organisers expect more than 150 professional and amateur golfers from Africa and beyond to compete in the 54-hole championship.

The tournament will offer a $25,000 prize purse, approximately Rwf36.5 million, as well as Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit, Official World Golf Ranking and World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

The inaugural edition attracted 105 golfers from 12 countries in 2025. Rwanda's Célestin Nsanzuwera won the championship, one of two victories that helped him finish second on the Sunshine Development Tour-East Africa Swing Order of Merit and subsequently earn Sunshine Tour playing rights.

40 gamers to compete

The SportsBiz Africa Esports Cup will conclude the programme at BK Arena on September 12 and 13, featuring 40 professional gamers across two competitions.

Praise Stevens Nyamwasa will lead Rwanda's four-member EA SPORTS FC 26 team after winning the second national qualifier and claiming the Rwf1 million top prize. He will be joined by runners-up Sami Mohamed Yasin, Trésor Irasubiza and Franklin Gacinya.

They are among 25 EA SPORTS FC 26 gamers announced so far, representing countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Egypt, Algeria, DR Congo and South Africa.

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The announced field includes defending champion Zaid April of South Africa's Goliath Gaming. The tournament is expected to feature 32 players competing for a $10,000 prize pool, approximately Rwf14.7 million.

ALSO READ: Munezero wins Rwanda eFootball title, earns continental ticket

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Olivier Munezero Hugue will be Rwanda's sole representative in the eight-player eFootball competition. He will face gamers from Kenya, South Africa, Madagascar, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt and Morocco for a $5,000 prize pool, approximately Rwf7.3 million.

With the line-ups taking shape and preparations entering the final stretch, Kigali is set for four days of sport, business and competition across conference halls, the golf course and the esports stage.