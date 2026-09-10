Rwanda: Suicide Prevention Day - Expert Urges Listening, Support for People At Risk

As the world marks Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, experts say people who talk about suicide should be taken seriously, listened to without judgement, and helped to get the support they need.

Rwanda's suicide mortality rate was estimated at 9.67 deaths per 100,000 people in 2023, with men recording about three times the rate of women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 720,000 people die by suicide globally every year.

Aimee Josiane Umulisa, Clinical Director at Iwacu Recovery Centre, a counselling and treatment facility in Kicukiro, said her experience counselling people with suicidal thoughts showed that the factors contributing to suicidal thoughts differ from one person to another, making it important to listen carefully to what each person is going through rather than assume why they feel suicidal.

"Some people are struggling with emotional distress, difficult relationships, loss, or feeling that their situation would never improve," she said.

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The first step of dealing with it is to make sure the person is safe, while a counsellor or mental-health professional assesses the level of risk, including whether they intend to harm themselves.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts, she said, need emotional support from trusted people, professional counselling or psychotherapy and, when necessary, psychiatric assessment and treatment.

Developing a safety plan can help a person know what to do when suicidal thoughts become stronger and who they can contact for help, Umulisa said.

She said it is also important to address the problems contributing to a person's distress, such as depression, trauma, substance use, relationship difficulties, or financial and academic pressures.

"Regular follow-up is important because a person's emotional state and level of risk can change over time," she said.

Umulisa explained that people excperiencing suicidal thoughts need to feel that they are not alone, that their feelings are being taken seriously, and that people are willing to support them through the difficult period.