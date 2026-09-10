Nigeria: Army Chief Removes Theatre Commander, Redeploys Top Officers

The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a Lieutenant-General, on Wednesday, announced the redeployment of top military generals in a fresh shake-up to inject renewed vigour in the fight against insecurity.

Prominent among the new postings include the redeployment of Major-General Abdulsalam Abubakar, who had been the Theatre Commander of Operations Hadin Kai and Joint Task Force North East.

Under the new arrangement, Major-General Ibikunle Ajose is now the new Theatre Commander, after being moved from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations to the Theatre.

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Abubakar, who served in Maiduguri for 16 months, has now been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre as Dean, Faculty of Operational Research.

Daily Trust reports that Abubakar succeeded the present army chief, Waidi Shaibu, as Theatre Commander in April 2025 after the latter was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff by President Bola Tinubu.

Announcing the new posting via a statement, the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Appolonia Anele, said the exercise prioritised critical operational theatres and strategic appointments.

Anele, a Colonel, explained that the approval of the postings was part of efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen leadership and align the Army's command structure with the country's evolving security environment.

According to her, the redeployment was to ensure that the "right leadership, experience and expertise" were positioned to deliver decisive results.

The COAS charged the newly appointed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them through "exemplary leadership, operational innovation, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty".

He urged the officers to remain focused on the Army's constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria's sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and supporting civil authorities in maintaining peace and security.

Anele quoted the Army chief as saying that the new postings would improve its capacity to respond decisively to contemporary and emerging security threats in furtherance of Nigeria's national security objectives.

Major-General AM Alechenu has also moved from Defence Headquarters Garrison to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, while Major-General RT Utsaha has been redeployed from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Defence Headquarters Garrison as Commander.

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Major-General AM Umar has moved from the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to the Army War College Nigeria as Commandant, while Major-General UM Alkali has been redeployed from the college to the Department of Civil-Military Affairs.

Major-General GS Muhammed has been redeployed from the Office of the National Security Adviser to the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation as Director General.

Major-General JE Osifo has moved from the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation to the Military Pension Board as Chairman, while Major-General IE Ekpenyong has been redeployed to the Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Logistics as Director, Engineering Services.

At the operational level, Brigadier General AA Bello has moved from 6 Division Garrison/Sector 3 Joint Task Force South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, to the Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Operations.

Brigadier General MS Adamu has been redeployed from the Nigerian Army Women Command to the newly established 8 Brigade as Commander, while Brigadier General MS Sule has moved from Special Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE to 27 Task Force Brigade as Commander.