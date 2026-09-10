Nigeria: Malami, Galadima, Chinda, Adebutu Flag Off Gov'ship Campaigns

Lagos — Following the official commencement of campaigns for governorship and House of Assembly election yesterday, our correspondent report that no less than four candidates across the nation flagged off their campaigns yesterday.

They are the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Kebbi State, Abubakar Malami; All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Adamawa State, Tijani Ahmad Galadima; his party counterpart in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu.

The campaign council of Abubakar Malami organization on Wednesday kick-started campaign for the governorship ambition of of the former Attorney General of the Federation who is the candidate of the ADC in Kebbi.

The organization took on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Kebbi State over what it considered poor handling of the state budget, spending, insecurity and closure of the state schools for seven months.

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While addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the ADC Campaign Council Director General Sani Tadurga and its Director General Media, Research and Policy Analysis, Abubakar Bello Abdullahi, said the APC government has failed to address the spate of killings occasion by banditry attacks in parts of the state.

The Adamawa State, the All progressives Congress APC party gubernatorial candidate, Tijjani Ahmad Galadima has also officially flagged off his 2027 guber-election campaign pledging to consolidate on the laudable achievements recorded by incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's led administration.

Galadima made the pledge at a press conference held in Yola on Wednesday at the flag off event stressing that his incoming administration if elected would pursue a fundamental shift from an economy heavily dependent on federal allocations to one driven by production, enterprise, investment and innovation.

Galadima attested that Governor Fintiri has changed the fortune of the state due to his modest contributions to the development recorded under his over seven years stewardship which someone like him who would continue on the benchmark achieved.

Galadima argued that Adamawa could not remain indefinitely dependent on allocations from Abuja, noting that a state without sufficient economic activity of its own would have limited choices in financing development.

PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, also formally flagged off his campaign, promising to "liberate" the state from poverty, insecurity, unemployment and what he described as poor governance.

Adebutu unveiled his campaign agenda, tagged "ITURA DE", meaning relief or liberation, on Wednesday at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta, where he presented his address titled "A Call to Liberation."

The former federal lawmaker said the agenda would form the blueprint of his administration if elected, with a focus on restoring local government autonomy, improving workers' welfare, reviving the economy and expanding access to social services.

According to Adebutu, the ITURA DE agenda is built around seven priority areas: improved security, law and order; local government financial autonomy and workers' welfare; urban and regional development, physical planning and transportation; rural and border communities development; agricultural, economic and industrial development; development of women, youth and sports; and enhancement of education, healthcare and other social services.

The PDP candidate also promised to restore what he described as genuine financial autonomy to local governments, arguing that stronger councils would create additional centres of development across the state.

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Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda also pledged to serve the people of the state "with the fear of God and mankind" when elected governor come 2027 general election.

Chinda, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, made the pledge in a post on X to officially signal the commencement of his campaign for the forthcoming governorship election.

He is warming up to take over from Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who withdrew from the party primaries to run for second term last May.

The former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, who shared a campaign flyer announcing the commencement of his campaign and solicited for the supports of Rivers people.