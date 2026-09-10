Angola At African Junior Handball Championship Semifinals

9 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Junior Men's Handball Team qualified on Wednesday (9) for the semifinals of the African Championship, currently being held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, after defeating Rwanda 28-22.

With this victory, Angola also secured a spot in the 2027 Junior World Championship, to be held in the Republic of North Macedonia from June 23 to July 4.

Angola began its group stage campaign with a victory over Madagascar 49-17 and won again in the second round, defeating Nigeria 29-25.

In the final group stage match, the Angolans lost to Algeria 22-25, a result that did not prevent the Angolan team from reaching the semifinals.

Today's semifinal matches feature Guinea against Nigeria and Tunisia against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Libya faces Egypt.

WR/MRA/jmc

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