Angolan Parliament Speaker Makes Official Visit to China

Luanda — Angolan National Assembly Speaker Adão de Almeida began an official visit to the People's Republic of China on Wednesday (9), scheduled to run until 17 September, to strengthen bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Upon arrival at Beijing International Airport, the National Assembly Speaker was received by Angolan Ambassador Dalva Ringote and Li Yong, Vice-President of the Committee for Social Development Affairs of the National People's Congress of China and also a member of the Friendship Group between the two countries.

According to MP Manuel Dembo, First Secretary of the Bureau of the National Assembly, the visit aims to deepen relations between the Parliaments of the two countries and align legislative interests with a view to strengthening cooperation between Angola and China.

The agenda includes sharing experiences on China's legislative process, as well as identifying best practices that could be adapted to the Angolan context.

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The highlight of the visit is scheduled for 11 September, when a bilateral meeting is expected to take place between Adão de Almeida and his Chinese counterpart, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People's Congress.

During the visit, the Angolan delegation is also expected to visit infrastructure related to science, technology and innovation, sectors regarded as strategic to Angola's economic and social development.

Strategic cooperation

For Manuel Dembo, the visit is of significant strategic importance, as it is the first official visit by a Speaker of Angola's National Assembly to the People's Republic of China.

The parliamentarian also highlighted the role played by China in Angola's post-war reconstruction process, advocating stronger strategic cooperation between the two countries through parliamentary diplomacy.

The Angolan delegation includes MPs Manuel Dembo, Reis Júnior, Navita Ngolo, Alcides Sakala, Pedro Neto and Paciência Caxito.

The visit forms part of efforts to strengthen ties between the two Parliaments, with a view to creating new platforms for institutional cooperation and deepening bilateral relations between Angola and China.