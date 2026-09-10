Angola: Demining Machine Operators Conclude Update Training

Chicala-Cholohanga — A group of 38 Hitachi and Minewolf demining machine operators concluded on Wednesday (09), in the central Huambo Province, a technical refresher course, aimed at strengthening their competencies to operate the equipment.

The training activity, which opened on August 26th, took place at the Base for Maintenance, Repair, and Conservation of Demining Means and Equipment, located in Essaque, municipality of Chicala-Cholohanga.

Operators from the provinces of Bengo, Benguela, Bié, Cuanza-Sul, Cuando, Cubango, Cunene, Huila, Luanda, and Moxico Leste participated in the training.

The training served to update the operators' knowledge regarding the operation and use of Hitachi and Minewolf machines, with a view to reinforcing the efficiency and safety of demining operations.

The closing ceremony was presided over by the deputy director for the Technical Area of the National Demining Center (CND), who highlighted the importance of the permanent updating of operators' knowledge for the best use of available technical means.

The initiative is part of the CND's technical training actions, aimed at strengthening operators' skills and improving the operational capacity of the teams involved in the country's demining process. ALH/CF/jmc