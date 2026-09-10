Angola: TotalEnergies Strengthens Commitment to Angola

Luanda — TotalEnergies is preparing new oil exploration projects in Angola, with a particular focus on developing discoveries and connecting them to existing infrastructure, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pouyanné, announced in Luanda on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with President João Lourenço, the executive explained that the meeting focused on the continuation of the company's investments in Angola and the conditions for moving forward with new exploration and production projects.

Patrick Pouyanné said TotalEnergies intends to make use of existing infrastructure to develop new discoveries, a strategy that will optimise investment and extend the company's operations in the country.

The executive highlighted the importance of TotalEnergies' presence in Angola, where the company has already invested more than USD 1 billion.

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"It is an important time for TotalEnergies to be in Angola," Patrick Pouyanné said, reiterating the company's commitment to new exploration and production projects in the country.

Patrick Pouyanné also described investment in refinery construction in Angola as strategic, given the need to strengthen fuel supply security.

He noted that Angola exports crude oil but imports petrol, meaning that increasing refining capacity could reduce external dependence and add value to domestic production.

"Investing in a refinery in Angola could be good policy," the TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer said, arguing that creating favourable conditions could attract private investment to the sector.

According to Patrick Pouyanné, increased refining capacity could reduce the financial resources spent on importing refined products and contribute to greater energy security.

TotalEnergies began operating in Angola in 1953, before independence, and has established a significant presence in the oil sector, particularly in deepwater exploration and production.

The company currently operates in the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, as well as distribution, and marks 73 years of operations in the Angolan market in 2026. AFL/ART/DOJ