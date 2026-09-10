Nigeria: Why Opposition Alliance Talk Is Beyond Me - Obi

The Presidential Candidate of Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi has said the proposal of alliance with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 election must first be negotiated at the party level.

Obi said this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday while responding to questions about a possible alliance between the NDC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said the stage where candidates are now ahead of the 2027 elections would require their parties to be involved in such deliberations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Obi said "Do you know where we are now? No, you tell me. Where are we now? I'm a candidate. Yes. So my leader Atiku is a candidate of another party. So you're talking about two parties coming together," Obi said.

"It's no longer me or him. You're not talking about parties coming together," he added.

Stressing that parties have already produced candidates, he said the idea would be like try to merge two corporations and that heads of the organisations would be involved in considering how the two entities would work together.

"All those parties have candidates. So it's a discussion. There is no longer me as Peter talking," he said.

"It's like a situation where you have two corporations trying to come together. It's no longer something the two CEOs go to a drink and say, we're going to work together," Obi said.

"They need to look at, how do we bring these two corporations together?"