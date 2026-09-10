South Africa: DA Celebrates Min. Aucamp's Chinese Cherry Compact

press release

-Landmark Chinese market access for SA cherries under DA Minister Aucamp.

-This creates room for investment and jobs that will benefit the economy.

-Another example of a DA Minister delivering on economic growth and job creation.

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The Democratic Alliance congratulates DA Minister of Agriculture Willie Aucamp for ushering in a landmark agreement that opens the Chinese market for the first time to South Africa's cherry producers. This is a significant achievement that demonstrates how the DA in government is working to grow the economy, open new markets and create opportunities for South Africans.

The protocol signing is particularly good news for South Africa's agricultural sector. China is the world's biggest importer of cherries, having imported approximately 586,900 tonnes valued at US$3.3 billion, or around R52.8 billion, in 2025. Access to this market therefore creates significant potential for South African producers to expand exports and grow their businesses.

Crucially, increased market access means more than simply selling more products overseas. It creates opportunities for new investment across the agricultural value chain, increased production and sustainable job creation, particularly in rural communities. With the inclusion of the Chinese market, investments in the cherry value chain are expected to create room for approximately 600 new jobs.

This is exactly what the DA means when we say that government must create an environment in which businesses can grow, investment can flourish and people can find work. Rather than government standing in the way of economic opportunity, DA Ministers are actively working to remove barriers and open doors for South African businesses and producers.

Minister Aucamp's work to secure this market access is another example of a DA Minister leading on job creation and economic growth. By expanding opportunities for South African agricultural producers to compete in international markets, the DA in government is helping to unlock the investment and economic activity needed to create sustainable employment.

The DA will continue working in government to expand market access, attract investment and support the growth of productive sectors of the economy. South Africa's agricultural strength presents enormous opportunities, and the DA is committed to turning those opportunities into growth, investment and jobs.