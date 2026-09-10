Angola Oil & Gas International Conference Reinforces Sector's Attractiveness

Luanda — At least 3,500 delegates are taking part in one of Angola's leading platforms for attracting investment and promoting dialogue in the oil sector, with the aim of consolidating the country as a priority destination for capital investment, African Energy Chamber President Sérgio Pugliese said in Luanda on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 7th Angola Oil & Gas International Conference, the official said the event had recorded a 30% increase in participation compared with the previous year.

According to Sérgio Pugliese, the increase reflects the impact of reforms promoted by the Angolan Government under the coordination of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas.

"We have new discoveries, and small and medium-sized companies are entering the market. That is a positive sign," he said.

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Sérgio Pugliese said the Government needs to attract around USD 70 billion in investment over the next five years.

He described the event as one of the Government's main mechanisms for attracting additional capital and generating an impact beyond the headline figures, noting that 25% of the 3,500 delegates attending this year's edition are foreign nationals.

He highlighted business deals between operators and service providers, as well as the direct impact on the local economy, particularly on hotels and restaurants, tourist arrivals and visits to other provinces across the country.

Held under the theme "Investing in Angola's Future", the event brings together the Angolan Government, regulators, Sonangol, international oil and gas companies, investors, financial institutions and national companies, with the aim of turning opportunities into concrete projects.

The programme also covers exploration and production, new offshore projects, downstream activities, financing, infrastructure, decommissioning and the optimisation of mature assets, with a focus on the role of Artificial Intelligence, digitalisation and automation in improving operational efficiency and safety.

DOC/GIZ/QCB/DOJ