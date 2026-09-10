Angola and Ifad Seek Solutions to Ensure Continuity of Artisanal Fishing Project

Luanda — Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Carmen do Sacramento Neto led an Angolan delegation on Tuesday in Rome, Italy, for a meeting with the management of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to examine alternatives to ensure the continuation of the Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture Project - Phase 2 (AFAP2).

According to a press release sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, the meeting, attended by IFAD Associate Vice-President Donald Brown, focused on challenges related to the project's sources of financing and their impact on the implementation of some planned activities.

During the meeting, the Angolan side raised, among other issues, the discontinuation of European Union funding, a situation that could directly affect certain AFAP2 activities dependent on this source of funding.

Against this backdrop, Angola and IFAD reaffirmed their commitment to working together to identify solutions that would ensure the continuation of project activities and prevent disruptions to the implementation of planned actions.

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Minister Carmen do Sacramento Neto, according to the press release, stressed the importance of finding responses to the financing challenges, taking into account AFAP2's role in creating economic opportunities and improving the living conditions of the families and communities covered by the project.

The meeting also helped strengthen cooperation between Angola and IFAD, with both sides committed to seeking alternative sources of financing to ensure the project's continuity and the achievement of its expected results.

AFAP2 is aimed at supporting the development of artisanal fisheries and aquaculture, contributing to the strengthening of productive activities, income generation and the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of beneficiary communities. ANM/QCB/DOJ