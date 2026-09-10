Angola Invests in Technology and Training to Strengthen Oil Sector

Luanda — Angola is stepping up its investment in technological innovation, the training of national professionals and the attraction of investment to ensure the growth and sustainability of the oil sector, President of the Angola Section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Lenda António, said in Luanda on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 7th Angola Oil & Gas International Conference and Exhibition (AOG 2026), the official described the event as an important platform for promoting the country's potential internationally and bringing together the Government, national companies, investors and operators around new opportunities in the sector.

"Angola is gaining greater visibility worldwide for what it has to offer to the world," he said.

Lenda António also highlighted the reforms under way in the country, particularly the Government's efforts to create mechanisms capable of mobilising additional financing and directing it towards projects aimed at increasing and sustaining national production.

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He also stressed the importance of universities and technical schools in preparing future professionals, advocating increased scholarships and greater knowledge transfer between national and international specialists.

"Do not give up. Come, attend and learn. We need to continue sharing knowledge about what Angola has to offer and the opportunities that the sector can provide," he urged.

The official also considers investment in human resources to be as important as investment in projects and technology, arguing that without qualified professionals "it is not possible to ensure the implementation and success of major national projects".

Lenda António stressed that, despite the challenges posed by the energy transition, oil will continue to play a significant role in the global economy for many years and therefore advocated preparing a new generation of professionals to meet the future needs of the industry.

He said that simultaneous investment in technology, knowledge and human resources would enable Angola to improve production efficiency and turn opportunities in the oil industry into economic benefits for the country.

"Angola can offer what it has to give and what the country can gain," he concluded.

The 7th Angola Oil & Gas International Conference and Exhibition closes on Thursday (10) and is attended by specialists and companies from the sector, who are discussing issues including oil and gas exploration and production, the energy transition and sustainability. MAM/GIZ/QCB/DOJ