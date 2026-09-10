Angola: Football - 1º De Agosto Draw With FC Cabinda

9 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1.º de Agosto assumed, on Wednesday (09), the leadership of the first division National Football Championship (Unitel Girabola League), now with 10 points, after drawing 1-1 with FC de Cabinda, in a match that opened the competition's 4th round.

The 1º de Agosto team, now with 10 points, played at the França Ndalu Stadium as the visiting team and found themselves behind in the score.

Both teams entered the match cautiously, with FC de Cabinda prioritizing defense and rarely reaching the opponent's final third of the pitch.

In the 25th minute, during their first attacking foray of any danger, the Cabinda team were awarded a penalty after Venâncio handled the ball in the penalty area in an attempt to block the opponents' action.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Called upon to convert, Luyeye did not waste the opportunity and put FC de Cabinda ahead, making it 1-0.

Trailing behind, 1º de Agosto took the offensive initiative and tried to equalize before HT, but showed poor finishing efficiency.

During the half-time break coach Filipe Nzanza made three substitutions in the 1º de Agosto squad at once, bringing on Macaia, Dagó, and Félix Bulaya in place of Castro, Benção, and Erique.

The changes took immediate effect. Just in the 46th minute, 1º de Agosto equalized through Axel, who capitalized on the team's strong start to the second half to make it 1-1.

Until the end, both squads made further substitutions in an attempt to score the winning goal, but the scoreboard remained unchanged.

With the draw, FC de Cabinda earned their first point in the competition after three consecutive defeats.

In the next round (5th), FC de Cabinda face São Salvador, and 1º de Agosto host FC de Luanda.

BSV/WR/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.