Angola: Football - 1º De Agosto Draw With FC Cabinda

Luanda — 1.º de Agosto assumed, on Wednesday (09), the leadership of the first division National Football Championship (Unitel Girabola League), now with 10 points, after drawing 1-1 with FC de Cabinda, in a match that opened the competition's 4th round.

The 1º de Agosto team, now with 10 points, played at the França Ndalu Stadium as the visiting team and found themselves behind in the score.

Both teams entered the match cautiously, with FC de Cabinda prioritizing defense and rarely reaching the opponent's final third of the pitch.

In the 25th minute, during their first attacking foray of any danger, the Cabinda team were awarded a penalty after Venâncio handled the ball in the penalty area in an attempt to block the opponents' action.

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Called upon to convert, Luyeye did not waste the opportunity and put FC de Cabinda ahead, making it 1-0.

Trailing behind, 1º de Agosto took the offensive initiative and tried to equalize before HT, but showed poor finishing efficiency.

During the half-time break coach Filipe Nzanza made three substitutions in the 1º de Agosto squad at once, bringing on Macaia, Dagó, and Félix Bulaya in place of Castro, Benção, and Erique.

The changes took immediate effect. Just in the 46th minute, 1º de Agosto equalized through Axel, who capitalized on the team's strong start to the second half to make it 1-1.

Until the end, both squads made further substitutions in an attempt to score the winning goal, but the scoreboard remained unchanged.

With the draw, FC de Cabinda earned their first point in the competition after three consecutive defeats.

In the next round (5th), FC de Cabinda face São Salvador, and 1º de Agosto host FC de Luanda.

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