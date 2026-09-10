Angola: Luanda to Host International Basketball Tournament

Luanda — Petro de Luanda and 1.º de Agosto teams will face Portuguese squads Sporting CP and FC Porto on the 12th and 13th of the current month, during the men's international basketball tournament, set to take place at the Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion in the capital.

The Portuguese teams are expected to arrive in Luanda on Friday (11), along with Angolan players Childe Dundão (who plays for FC Porto) and João Fernandes (who plays for Sporting).

The national champions, Petro de Luanda, will make their debut by playing Sporting CP, the runners-up of the Portuguese Professional Basketball League, at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, at 5:00 PM, 1.º de Agosto, third-place finishers in the national league, will open the four-team tournament against FC Porto, who also finished third in Portugal and hold a record of one win (96-79) in the 2011 edition of the Compal Super Cup and one loss (63-70) in the same competition held in 2012.

The winners of the first matches will contest the final, while the losers will play for third place.

According to event organizer Joaquim Gomes "Kikas," tickets for the tournament are being sold for 3,000 kwanzas for the second and third levels of the arena, the VIP stand at the first level is priced at 10,000 kwanzas, while VIP seats cost 50,000 kwanzas.

Tickets for children aged eight and youths up to 18 cost 1,500 kwanzas. JAD/WR/MRA/jmc