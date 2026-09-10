Uganda: Business Booms Around Karuziika Palace Ahead of Oyo Burial

Fort Portal — Business is booming around Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City as traders cash in on the growing number of mourners arriving for the burial of the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Along the Fort Portal-Kasese road, particularly around the junction leading to the palace, temporary businesses have sprung up to serve the thousands of people expected to attend the burial ceremonies.

Fast-food stalls, coffee vans and beverage outlets have been set up, while traders are selling Tooro Kingdom flags, photographs, calendars, T-shirts, hats and caps bearing images of Omukama Oyo, members of the royal family and former kings of Tooro.

Justine Nankabirwa, a trader selling T-shirts, told URN that business was gradually picking up, although customer numbers were still relatively low. She said she was optimistic that sales would increase as more mourners arrive in Fort Portal ahead of the burial.

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At hotels and restaurants near the palace, the influx of mourners has already increased demand for food. Mary Rwakyaka, who operates a hotel near the palace, said she has been forced to increase the amount of food she prepares each day to meet the growing demand.

She said customers now begin looking for food as early as 10 a.m., much earlier than on ordinary days. The increased number of people around the palace has also created opportunities for boda boda riders, although some say business has not been as good as they expected.

Onesmus Matsiko, a boda boda rider, said many mourners prefer walking between the palace and their accommodation, while others use private vehicles, reducing demand for motorcycle transport. He added that some mourners were also reluctant to pay the usual fares despite rising fuel prices.

For vendors selling soft drinks, however, the hot weather has provided a ready market. Beatrice Komugisa said mourners frequently stop at her stall for bottled water, soda and local drinks to cool off in the heat. She said she recently sold eight cartons of bottled water and a jerrycan of locally made sweetened porridge in a single day, allowing her to make a profit.

The images of Omukama Oyo and the royal family have also become popular among visitors, with photographs, calendars and clothing serving as souvenirs for mourners who want to keep a remembrance of the late monarch.

With more mourners expected to arrive in Fort Portal in the coming days, traders around Karuziika Palace are hoping the business boom will continue through the burial ceremonies on September 12.