South Africa: Pikitup Shuts Down ActionSA Demands Over 400 Missing Jobs

ActionSA and jobseekers marched to the Pikitup offices in Braamfontein in August to demand answers about the unfulfilled job posts.

The company says the party must ask the proper council instead of dropping their demands with the wrong management team.

Thousands of people who applied for 400 Pikitup jobs in February are still sitting at home without answers.

William Nakedi, 55, from Soweto, is one of them. He relies on a R350 grant and his parents to survive while he waits to hear if he got a job to support his two children.

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Nakedi sometimes finds piece work to bring in extra money. What he wants is a steady income.

Nakedi and other jobseekers joined ActionSA on 24 August to protest outside Pikitup's offices in Braamfontein. They handed over a list of demands about the missing jobs.

Now, Pikitup has shut down the party's demands.

The waste management company told ActionSA that they brought their questions to the wrong place.

The party wanted to know what happened to the recruitment process. They also asked if there are any current jobs available. They said Pikitup needs more workers to clean the streets and deliver better services.

But Pikitup refused to give direct answers. The company told ActionSA that their demands were misdirected because they did not follow the right steps.

Pikitup said the party must take its questions to the City of Johannesburg council instead.

The company said ActionSA should submit written questions to the correct member of the mayoral committee or ask them during a council meeting.

Pikitup said its management team cannot answer the demands. The company promised it will answer the questions only once ActionSA uses the proper channels.

The company said it still believes in being open and accountable.