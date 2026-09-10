South Africa: Anele Mdoda Brings Her Xhosa Wedding to Netflix

The new Netflix show follows Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa as they plan their big day and handle their public life.

The couple married in a traditional Xhosa ceremony in April last year and will stream the journey in late 2026.

Anele Mdoda is taking her love story to Netflix. The radio and television personality will show fans what happened behind the scenes of her wedding.

She and her husband, Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa, are the stars of a new show called Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza. The show will air later in 2026.

The couple got married in April 2025 in a traditional Xhosa ceremony. They finished their cultural marriage rites later that same year. Now, they are ready to share the planning and the pressure of their big day with the world.

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The show will follow the couple as they build their relationship and plan their wedding while living in the public eye.

Anele confirmed the news on social media. She posted about the show to her fans.

"Okay Guys. You guys are getting the visuals," she said.

Some fans are excited to see the Xhosa wedding on a big platform. Others think sharing a marriage on television is a bad idea. They warned the couple that other famous people had bad luck after filming their weddings.

Netflix said the show will launch later this year. They have not given a final release date yet.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha helped create the show. She worked with Teddy Geldart, Vuyo Sowah and Pet Tasara. Pascual Wakefield is the director.

Two production companies, Dopezuluboi Productions and BrightFire Productions, worked together to make the series.

BrightFire Productions said the show celebrates the couple's relationship. They said it shows a bold love story that does not follow normal rules.