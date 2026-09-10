South Africa: Western Cape Mobilises Emergency Response to Beaufort West Water Crisis

The Western Cape Government has mobilised a coordinated, multi-agency emergency response to support the Beaufort West Municipality, following severe flooding that damaged critical water supply infrastructure and disrupted water services to the town.

In a statement on Wednesday, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said the government's focus remains on restoring water supply as quickly as possible and ensuring residents have access to emergency water in the interim.

"Since the incident was identified on 4 September, all relevant spheres and agencies of government have been mobilised. Our priority is getting water to people and repairing the damaged infrastructure," the MEC said.

The provincial response involves Beaufort West Municipality, the Central Karoo District Municipality, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, the Department of Local Government and a range of municipal, private-sector and humanitarian partners.

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Provincial interventions include activating disaster management and Joint Operations Centre structures, deploying and coordinating emergency water tankers, continuing water distribution to affected communities, assessing damaged infrastructure, providing engineering support to the municipality, and helping source specialised materials needed for repairs.

The Western Cape Government has also made R1 million immediately available to support emergency repair work.

"Disaster classification is an important legal process where the circumstances require it, but it should not be confused with emergency response. The necessary interventions are already underway. A declaration is not required before government can help, and it has not delayed our response in any way," Bredell said in response to calls for a disaster to be declared.

The provincial government explained that access to the damaged 600 mm pipeline was initially severely constrained by high river levels and flood conditions, limiting the ability of technical teams to conduct an immediate and comprehensive assessment.

Despite these difficult conditions, technical teams have continued working on the affected infrastructure, while progress has also been made in restoring parts of the municipal water system and replenishing reservoir levels.

The provincial government said emergency water supply arrangements remain in place, with particular attention being given to vulnerable communities and critical public facilities.

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"The people of Beaufort West need water, and that remains our overriding priority. Every available resource is being directed towards maintaining emergency supply arrangements and restoring the municipal system as safely and quickly as possible," Bredell said.

The MEC said provincial and local government structures will continue working closely together until normal water services have been restored.