Nigeria: African Golfers Swing for $50,000 At Lakowe Lakes Classic

Top professional and amateur golfers from across Africa are expected to converge on Lagos from October 1 to 4 for the inaugural Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic 2026, with a $50,000 prize purse and world-ranking opportunities at stake.

The tournament will take place at the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate and will be played over 54 holes, marking a significant step in the development and internationalisation of professional golf in Nigeria.

Organised as part of the Sunshine Developmental Tour, the event is designed to provide both emerging and established professionals with a competitive platform to sharpen their skills, gain valuable experience and progress on the international golf circuit.

The tournament is expected to attract a strong field of professionals from across Africa, who will compete for the title and a share of the $50,000 purse.

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For leading amateur golfers, the event offers an additional incentive, with opportunities to earn world-ranking points. Organisers say this provides Nigerian-based players with a rare chance to compete in a globally recognised tournament without having to travel outside the country.

Adding further prestige to the competition, the 2026 champion will receive a brand-new GAC Wuling Bingo EV, in addition to the tournament title and prize money.

Femi Olagbenro, Golf Club Manager and Professional at Lakowe Lakes, described the tournament as an important milestone for the Nigerian golf community.

"The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic 2026 represents a defining moment for golf in Nigeria," Olagbenro said.

"Bringing a professional development tour to Lakowe Lakes, while creating an opportunity for both professionals and amateurs to earn world-ranking points, is an important step in connecting Nigerian golf to the wider African and international golfing community."

According to Olagbenro, the tournament will not only raise the standard of competition but also strengthen Nigeria's position as a destination for world-class golf.

The event's international field is expected to create opportunities for local players to measure themselves against some of the best golfers on the continent while gaining exposure to a higher level of competition.