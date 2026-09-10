Nigeria: NGF Charts New Path for Grassroots, Youth Golf Growth

The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) has unveiled a new roadmap aimed at repositioning golf through grassroots development, youth empowerment, adherence to international standards and strategic partnerships.

NGF President, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, OON, disclosed this at the just concluded second edition of the NGF Stakeholders' Summit in Abuja.

The summit, themed "Finding the Fairway: Sustainable Growth and Youth Development," brought together representatives from more than 46 golf clubs and other stakeholders to deliberate on the future of the sport in Nigeria.

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Runsewe described the summit as a defining moment for Nigerian golf, saying the federation was opening a new window of opportunity for sustainable growth and development.

He said the NGF was undertaking a comprehensive review of the administration of the sport, grassroots development, competitions, coaching, handicap systems, infrastructure, safety and international opportunities.

"We want to build a stronger, safer, better organised and internationally respected golf community in Nigeria," Runsewe said.

He identified grassroots and youth development as central to the federation's strategy, stressing the need for deliberate investment in developing young players and creating clear pathways for them to progress in the sport.

Runsewe also announced plans to strengthen partnerships with airlines, hotels and other sectors to improve tournament logistics and promote sports tourism.

He said the federation was fully supporting the forthcoming All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), scheduled for November 1-7.

According to him, the tournament will be held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, with Nigeria prepared to host participating countries.

Runsewe commended the President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Dr Lami Onayi Ahmed, for her efforts toward ensuring a successful AACT tournament.

The NGF said the roadmap is expected to provide a stronger foundation for the growth of golf in Nigeria while creating greater opportunities for young players to compete and develop at national, continental and international levels.