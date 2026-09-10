Kenya: KCB Rugby, Kabras Chase Glory As National 7s Circuit Culminates At Christie

Nairobi — Defending champions KCB Rugby head to the last leg of the 2026 National 7s Circuit in an advantageous position, leading the overall standings with a six-point buffer ahead of closest challengers Kabras Sugar RFC.

Kabras have all the hard work to do at Christie 7s, needing to win the leg and hope KCB Rugby loses in the third-place playoff.

On the other hand, KCB Rugby will be crowned the overall champions if they win the third-place playoff, where they will amass 17 points to take their total tally to 115, meaning even if Kabras wins the leg, their total will be 114 points.

The Bankers head to RFUEA Grounds with their heads high, having 98 points after winning Prinsloo 7s, fifth place winner at Dala 7s, clinching Kabeberi 7s, coming second at Driftwood 7s and lifting the Embu 7s.

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Kabras have 92 points after coming second at Prinsloo 7s, winning Dala 7s, finishing sixth at Kabeberi, winning Driftwood 7s and being runners-up at Embu 7s.

Sitting third is Menengai Oilers with 75 points, meaning that they are out of the title contention.

KCB Rugby headline Pool A alongside hosts Kenya Harlequin, MMUST Rugby and invited side Club Afrique, a new Pan-African invitational team featuring players from Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pool B brings together Kabras Sugar, Blak Blad, NYS Spades and newly promoted Division Two champions Mean Machine.

Christie Sevens Tournament Director Terry Adembesa said they are ready to host the showpiece that will mark the 60th anniversary.

"We are delighted to have Tusker on board. This is an important milestone for the tournament, and the support will go a long way towards ensuring we deliver a successful event for the teams and fans. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to RFUEA Grounds for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the National Sevens Circuit."

KBL, through its flagship beer brand Tusker, sponsored the event with Sh 1.5 million in support of the event organisation, including efforts to enhance the overall fan experience.

Keza Mpyisi, Tusker Sports Brand Manager, said: "The Christie Sevens is a fitting finale to what has been an exciting National Sevens Circuit season. Through Tusker Na Rugby, we have enjoyed being part of the journey and bringing the rugby experience closer to fans across the country."