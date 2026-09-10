Africa: Climate Hazards Disrupted Schooling for 171m Students in 2025 - - Unicef

New York — Climate hazards disrupted schooling for more than 171 million students globally in 2025, or about one in 10 children of pre-primary to upper-secondary age, according to a new UNICEF analysis.

The report, Learning Interrupted: Global Snapshot of Climate-Related School Disruptions in 2025, analysed data from 106 countries and territories, documenting school closures, suspended classes, damaged infrastructure, shifts to remote learning, shortened instructional time and reduced attendance.

Storms were the most common cause of disruption, affecting 109 million students, followed by floods, which affected at least 70 million, and heatwaves, which disrupted schooling for about 50 million children.

"For millions of children, climate hazards do more than disrupt lessons, they destroy schools, uproot families, and push the most vulnerable children, especially girls, out of the classroom for good," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

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The disruption was particularly concentrated in poorer countries, with three-quarters of affected students living in low- and lower-middle-income countries, where education systems often have fewer resources to withstand climate shocks.

Pakistan was among the countries hardest hit. Severe monsoon floods in August delayed the return to school for more than 28 million students, one of the largest climate-related education disruptions recorded in 2025.

In Egypt, a powerful Khamsin wind and dust storm led to a nationwide suspension of classes for one day in April, also affecting more than 28 million students.

Climate-related disruptions were also repeated in some countries. UNICEF said 40 countries experienced multiple rounds of disruptions during the year.

In Madagascar, drought, tropical cyclones and floods affected about 280,000 students. In Spain, more than 500,000 students in the Valencian Community were affected by storms, while extreme heat and other storms caused further disruptions.

The impact extends beyond missed classroom time.

UNICEF warns that learning losses and increased dropout rates can reduce workforce productivity, slow economic growth and make it harder for countries to reduce poverty.

The analysis estimates that inaction could result in a potential loss of at least US$200 billion in lifetime earnings for students whose schooling was disrupted by climate hazards in 2025.

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Girls face additional risks when schools close or are damaged.

UNICEF says displacement, lost household income and damage to schools and sanitation facilities can increase caregiving and water-collection responsibilities for girls. These pressures can also increase the risk of child marriage and make it harder for girls to return to school when classes resume.

The agency is calling on governments and partners to strengthen the climate resilience of education systems, increase domestic and international financing, invest in climate-resilient school infrastructure and equip young people with skills to adapt to climate change.

It is also urging countries to strengthen climate and education data systems so they can better anticipate, respond to and recover from disruptions.

"Climate hazards threaten children's lives and futures," Russell said. "To protect education for children today and for future generations, we must invest in schools and education systems that are built to withstand climate shocks."

UNICEF's Children's Climate Risk Report 2026, released in June, found that nearly half of the world's children -- about 1.1 billion -- are exposed to at least three overlapping climate hazards, threatening their health, education and survival.