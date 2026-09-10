Namibia: Sindano Gets Parliament's Ecn Blessing

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Gerson Sindano as the new chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

Opposition members walked out of the chamber, leaving the House with the required quorum to proceed with the vote.

On the day, New Era counted at least 82 MPs in attendance.

Of this, only 49 members with voting powers are required to meet a simple majority voting quorum. Meanwhile, for the House to meet, at least 26 members should be in attendance.

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Members of Parliament from Swapo and the United Democratic Front (UDF) were the only parties who remained in the chamber and voted in favour of Sindano.

Swapo's 48 members only needed one additional vote to seal Sindano's fate.

That vote came in the form of UDF's lawmaker and deputy president Nico Somaeb.

Deputy Speaker Phillipus Katamelo presided over the sitting.

The walkout involved MPs from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Landless People's Movement (LPM), Affirmative Repositioning (AR), Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), National Democratic Party (NDP), Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and others.

It was the third time opposition MPs had walked out during proceedings over Sindano's nomination, repeatedly leaving the National Assembly without the 49-member quorum required to decide on the matter.

The first vote attempt collapsed on 8 July after opposition MPs left the chamber. Affirmative Repositioning leader and MP Job Amupanda also threatened legal action, demanding access to records on the selection and nomination process, including interview documents and the President's signed nomination.

The issue returned to the House in September. On 1 September, only 45 MPs supported the nomination after opposition members walked out, while one abstained.

With the House below the required quorum, Speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila ruled that no decision could be taken.

A second walkout left 46 voting MPs in the chamber. Although 45 supported the nominees, the House was still three members short of a quorum.

Opposition MPs have questioned Sindano's independence and impartiality because of his past association with Swapo.

He previously served as personal assistant to former Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba, raising concerns about whether he should lead the country's electoral body.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah nominated Sindano after an interview-based selection process for ECN leadership posts.

Her nominations also included Emmerentia Leonard and Julieta Diva Ferreira as ECN commissioners, which Parliament had to scrutinise and approve.

Sindano, an academic and senior lecturer in language development at the University of Namibia, has served as an ECN commissioner since 2022.

He holds a doctorate in English rhetorical studies and has more than 14 years of research, teaching and administrative experience.

Security commission

Meanwhile, Swapo MP Paula Kooper and Somaeb were nominated as the National Assembly's two representatives on the Security Commission. Their nomination followed an earlier failed attempt to fill the posts after opposition MPs walked out, leaving the House without a quorum.

The Security Commission is a constitutional body that advises the Head of State on the appointment of the Chief of the Defence Force, Inspector-General of Police and Commissioner-General of Correctional Service. It also advises the President on referred matters and carries out other functions assigned by law. The commission includes senior security officials, among them the Chief of the Defence Force, Inspector General of Police, Head of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service and Commissioner General of the Namibia Correctional Service, as well as two National Assembly representatives recommended by Parliament and appointed by the President.

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Namibia over politics

Speaking to NBC after his nomination, Somaeb said he would be guided by national interests rather than political affiliation. He said he was ready to serve Namibians and work with MPs across the political divide, adding that political competition should largely be confined to election campaigns, while lawmakers should cooperate in Parliament to address national challenges. Somaeb said he would support proposals that benefit Namibians, regardless of which party advances them, and advise the government where necessary. The developments come amid growing tensions between Swapo and opposition parties over the handling of parliamentary business. Opposition parties say their walkouts are meant to resist appointments they consider unsuitable, while the government has criticised the disruptions and urged MPs to fulfil their parliamentary duties.

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