Namibia: Jiangxi Cultural Exchange Deepens Namibia-China Ties

The Jiangxi Culture Goes to International Sister Cities (Namibia) event, hosted yesterday at the Avani Hotel in Windhoek, attracted close to 120 attendees and concluded successfully, bringing together government representatives, media practitioners, academics, scholars, students and members of various think tanks.

The event was jointly hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Jiangxi Province, the Jiangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Jiangxi Daily Newspaper, in partnership with New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC).

The event showcased the intangible heritage of Jiangxi, its traditional medicine, tea culture, cultural tourism and revolutionary history, while highlighting the growing cooperation between Namibia and China at provincial, regional and people-to-people levels.

Long-standing friendship

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Ambassador of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Zhao Weiping, said Jiangxi Province and Namibia enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges.

"Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, Founding President of the Republic of Namibia and Father of the Namibian nation visited Jiangxi Province as early as October 1996. In August 2025, Governor of Khomas, Sam Nujoma, also visited Jiangxi Province, where Jiangxi Province and Khomas region officially embarked on a new chapter of friendship by signing a letter of intent on the establishment of friendship relations," Weiping said.

"Over the past two years, Jiangxi Province has hosted delegations of Namibian media and think tanks, as well as youth representatives, to visit the province, and as our Namibian friends know, several Jiangxi companies have been operating in Namibia for many years. I believe, with the Jiangxi delegation's visit this time, we will see even closer exchanges and cooperation between the Province and Namibia."

Weiping said the event was particularly meaningful as it came shortly after the successful State visit to China by Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, in July.

"During the visit, president Xi Jinping and President Nandi-Ndaitwah jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era and reached important consensus on promoting cooperation across a wide range of areas, including people-to-people and sub-national exchanges," he said.

He added that China has always maintained that "Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations."

"People-to-people exchanges are the important source of vitality that sustains and enriches bilateral relations. Going forward, China will take more concrete measures to expand people-to-people exchanges between our two countries, and the Chinese Embassy in Namibia will continue to play its role in this regard," said Weiping.

Khomas and Jiangxi strengthen ties

Governor Nujoma said that in 1990, one day after Namibia's flag was raised, China established diplomatic relations with an independent Namibia.

"Our Founding President and Father of the Namibian nation travelled to China many times over the course of his life and regarded the Chinese people as comrades not only in the struggle for political freedom but for economic emancipation too," Nujoma said.

"Last year, we had the pleasure of receiving His Excellency Xia Wenyong, Vice Governor of Jiangxi Province, in Windhoek, and later, travelled to Nanchang at his invitation. We went on to Jiujiang, where we saw the tea industry, the innovation park at Lushan and the cultural tourism developments around Mount Lushan."

Nujoma said the visit resulted in the signing of the Letter of Intent between the Khomas region and the Jiangxi Provincial Government, establishing a framework for cooperation in agriculture, education, youth development, trade and investment and economic development.

"We now look forward to the finalisation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Khomas region and Jiangxi Provincial Government that will give that framework effect and open the way to sustained exchange and dialogue between our two peoples," he said.

He added that the programme brought to Khomas the intangible heritage of Jiangxi, its traditional medicine, its tea culture, the wealth of its cultural tourism and its Revolutionary History.

"Relations between nations are often measured in trade figures and volumes but what endures between peoples is what they come to understand about one another and the mutual appreciation of each other's unique culture," Nujoma said.

"The launch, together with the Memorandum of Understanding on Media Cooperation to be signed between the Jiangxi International Communication Centre and the New Era Publication Corporation, gives that instrument its first visible expression," he added

Media cooperation takes centre stage

NEPC Chief Executive Officer Christof Maletsky said media cooperation between Namibia and China has become an important part of the relationship.

"In our industry, we often say that whoever controls the narrative controls the future. For too long, the stories of the Global South and of Namibia in particular, have been filtered through external lenses that fail to capture our true dynamism, our struggles and our triumphs," Maletsky said.

"That is why the deepening partnership between Namibia and the People's Republic of China is so vital. This relationship, which has recently been elevated to a 'Namibia-Jiangxi Media Cooperation Initiative,' is not just an agreement between politicians or industrial giants. It is a living, breathing collaboration that is fundamentally reshaping how we as Namibian and African media operate, innovate and connect with the world."

He said the exchange underscored that media cooperation had moved beyond broad, national frameworks and had taken deep root at the provincial and regional levels.

"For those of us leading media houses today, this provincial bridge, specifically with Jiangxi Province and its premier media powerhouse, the Jiangxi Daily, is delivering tangible impacts across three critical operational pillars," Maletsky said.

He expanded that the first was subnational content innovation and direct storytelling, noting that the sister-region relationship between Khomas and Jiangxi Province was reinforced by ongoing discussions for the Jiangxi International Communication Centre to start a presence in Namibia.

"When Namibian media houses co-produce content with the journalists of Jiangxi Daily, we bypass global gatekeepers. Our audiences can learn firsthand about Jiangxi's incredible successes in modern ecological protection, agricultural technology and rural revitalisation--offering actionable blueprints that resonate deeply with Namibia's own Vision 2030 goals," he said

The CEO said the second pillar is technological empowerment and digital transformation.

"We are managing media houses in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence, streaming platforms, and rapid digitalisation. The Jiangxi Daily Media Group represents some sort of a masterclass in how a traditional print pioneer can successfully evolve into a highly integrated, multi-platform, digital-first communication engine," he said.

The third pillar, he said, was investing in human capital and peer exchange. "A media organisation is only as good as its practitioners. Following successful exchange visits--where Namibian media think tank delegations toured Jiangxi from the historic Tengwang Pavilion to modern industrial complexes- our teams have returned with an expanded global perspective. This continuous exchange of editors, reporters, and tech professionals injects world-class standards directly into Namibian newsrooms," Maletsky said. He added that as media executives, the mandate during this China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges was clear.

"We must use our platforms to spotlight the human elements of this transcontinental bond. From Poyang Lake to the Namib Desert, let us tell the stories of our shared growth, our educational partnerships, and our emerging industries," he said.

Building a shared narrative

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Wenzel Kavaka said the occasion brought together an impressive cross-section of society.

"This diversity of participation is significant. It demonstrates that the conversation about communication, culture and international cooperation cannot and should not be confined to governments alone. It requires the participation of the media, academia, researchers, young people and civil society," Kavaka said.

He said Namibia and China shared a relationship rooted in history, with their friendship dating back to the liberation struggle.

"China's friendship with Namibia dates back to our liberation struggle, during which the people of China stood in solidarity with the Namibian people in their quest for freedom and self-determination," he said.

Kavaka added that since Namibia attained independence, the friendship had continued to grow and expanded into various areas of cooperation, including infrastructure development, education, health, trade, technology, skills development and people-to-people exchanges.

"The event represents yet another important dimension of that growing relationship. It demonstrates that cooperation between nations is not only about governments and economic development," he said.

"True and lasting friendship between countries is strengthened when people have the opportunity to meet, interact, exchange ideas and learn from one another. That is why cultural and media exchanges such as this one are so important."

The deputy minister said the world is living in an era characterised by unprecedented technological advancement and rapid communication.

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"Information today travels across the world within seconds. Digital platforms have transformed the way societies communicate, conduct business, participate in public discourse and engage with the rest of the world," Kavaka said.

However, despite increased connectivity, he said genuine understanding among nations and peoples could not be taken for granted.

"We continue to live in a world where stereotypes persist, where misinformation spreads rapidly and where, too often, the stories and perspectives of developing countries are told by others," he said.

Kavaka added that the situation placed a responsibility on governments, universities, research institutions and think tanks to work together and promote informed dialogue for greater understanding among peoples and nations.

"Young and future journalists, please bear in mind that Africa must participate meaningfully in shaping the global conversation. And for Namibia, this is particularly important," he said.

"Our story, like that of other African countries, must be told in all its complexity, not only through the lens of challenges, but also through the lens of achievements and progress, opportunities, innovation, and human potential."

"The media plays an essential role in informing and educating citizens, strengthening democracy and contributing to national discourse," Kavaka said.

"At the same time, the rapid transformation of communication technologies presents both opportunities and challenges."

He said digital transformation, social media and artificial intelligence were changing the media landscape at an extraordinary pace, while also introducing challenges including misinformation, disinformation and concerns around the credibility and integrity of information.

"These are challenges that require cooperation beyond national borders. No country can successfully navigate the rapidly changing global communication environment in isolation. This is why platforms such as today's China-Africa Mainstream Media and Think Tank High-Level Dialogue provide opportunities for dialogue," Kavaka said.

"They allow us to exchange experiences and learn from one another. Our media institutions must follow in New Era's footsteps by establishing partnerships that will strengthen the capacity of our institutions while ensuring that Namibia remains an active participant in the global information environment," he concluded.

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