Ghana: Best Assurance Joins Getfund's Education Partnership

Best Assurance Company Limited has joined the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) under the Educational Financial Partnerships Initiative (EFPI) to support the development of education in underserved communities across the country.

As part of the partnership, the insurance company presented GH¢100,000 to GETFund on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to support the provision of educational resources.

The cheque was presented by the Managing Director of Best Assurance, Mr Robert Wugah, to the GETFund Administrator, Mr Paul Adjei, at a brief ceremony at the GETFund Head Office.

Mr Wugah commended GETFund for its efforts to address infrastructure and resource gaps in the education sector.

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He said the contribution was intended to support the procurement of essential teaching and learning materials, including textbooks, stationery and other educational aids, to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Wugah said beyond the donation, Best Assurance was interested in developing a long-term relationship with GETFund.

He said the company was prepared to provide comprehensive corporate insurance solutions to meet the fund's institutional and logistical needs.

Those solutions, he said, would cover motor, fire, engineering, marine, bond and accident insurance.

Receiving the donation, Mr Adjei expressed gratitude to Best Assurance for the support, saying it would help improve learning outcomes in underserved communities.

He welcomed the company to the EFPI programme and assured it of GETFund's commitment to building a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership.

The collaboration, he said, demonstrated the important role of private sector support in advancing education and improving opportunities for students across the country.

Mr Wugah was accompanied by the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations, Mr Kofi Lartey; the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance, Ms Margaret Mutumina; and the Chief Distribution Officer, Mr Kweku Arko.