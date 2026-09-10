Nigeria: National Intermediate Games Moved to Next Year

The first edition of the National Intermediate Games, scheduled to take place in Lagos from October 1 to 15, 2026, has been postponed to the first quarter of 2027 to allow for further preparations and ensure a successful world-class inaugural edition.

The Lagos State Sports Commission formally communicated the decision to the National Sports Commission following a comprehensive review of preparations by the Local Organising Committee (LOC), the NSC and an independent Quality Control and Assurance Specialist. The review followed the Joint Technical Meeting held from September 3 to 6, 2026.

The assessment covered proposed facilities, sporting events, technical requirements, rules and regulations, as well as other critical operational areas. While the review established that the Games could technically proceed, it also determined that the remaining timeframe may not be sufficient to deliver the inaugural edition to the standard befitting Lagos and an event of national significance.

The postponement is intended to safeguard the quality, credibility and long-term success of the National Intermediate Games, which is expected to establish an operational benchmark for future editions.

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Hosts, Lagos State has reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the Games and will continue preparations in collaboration with the National Sports Commission and other stakeholders pending the finalisation of a new date by the LOC.

Meanwhile, the NSC will continue its programme towards the Games as previously planned, including accreditation, zonal elimination for team sports and other technical and operational activities within its immediate purview.