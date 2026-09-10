Botswana: Trans-Kalahari Golf Day to Foster Trade Partnerships

Jwaneng — The Trans Kalahari Corridor Investment and Connectivity Golf Day is expected to strengthen regional trade and investment by bringing together government leaders, business communities, investors and other stakeholders from Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

The high-level regional golf tournament, scheduled for Jwaneng tomorrow, will provide a platform for participants to explore investment and economic development opportunities across Trans Kalahari Corridor (TKC) member countries.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr Keoagile Atamelang, and former Vice President and Advisor to the African Tourism Board, Mr Slumber Tsogwane, are expected to grace the event alongside other regional dignitaries.

Held under the theme: A Swing for a Purpose, A Wave for a Story: Driving Trade, Linking Markets', the event seeks to enhance regional trade and stimulate economic growth along the TKC.

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Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat (TKCS) Marketing and Communications Manager, Ms Ankwetse Hunda, said in a press release that the event would position the corridor as a catalyst for regional economic growth by showcasing investment opportunities, promoting connectivity initiatives and facilitating dialogue among key stakeholders.

On the sidelines of the tournament and business exhibitions, industry players will participate in panel discussions focusing on investment, transport and regional development.

Ms Hunda said the discussions would help create conversations and strategies aimed at bridging gaps and driving economic development in the region.

The discussions will also explore financing strategies, digital technology, spatial development initiatives and ways of improving border efficiency to facilitate trade among the three countries.

"The panel discussions will explore critical topics including the role of development finance in enhancing digital technology and spatial development initiatives to drive efficiency and employment along the corridor, enhancing regional connectivity through the role of road transport and communication infrastructure in driving competitive efficiency and economic growth and combating border inefficiencies to improve trade flows," she stated in the release.

BOPA