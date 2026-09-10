Africa: Netflix Marks 10 Years in South Africa

Netflix announced an expansive slate of local series and films to celebrate a decade of showcasing South African stories that supported more than 8,000 jobs through partnerships with over 30 local production companies. The slate was unveiled at a press showcase in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where Netflix executives, filmmakers and on-screen talent gathered to mark 10 years since the service's 2016 launch in South Africa with a preview of the next wave of South African stories heading to screens worldwide.

"Ten years ago, we set out to share South African stories and voices with the world and today, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the local creative industry and continue creating exciting stories that will entertain our members in South Africa and around the world," said Ben Amadasun, VP of Content for Netflix Middle East and Africa. "Our slate ahead keeps that ambition alive with the addition of established names alongside bold new production partners across genres from unscripted to thrillers, family dramas and comedy."

Since Netflix's 2016 debut in South Africa, groundbreaking local productions such as Blood and Water, Young, Famous & African, Unseen, Silverton Siege, Fatal Seduction, Disaster Holiday, How to Ruin Christmas, Beauty and the Bester, Marked, Kings of Joburg, Blood Legacy, The Polygamist and most recently, Umthetho, have spotlighted homegrown creative excellence and expertise of local cast and crews. These stories, captured across 20 cities in eight provinces, have not only celebrated the country's rich cultural heritage but also redefined the global reach of African storytelling.

The global appetite for South African stories is evident with over 300 local titles becoming available on the service in the past decade, while several local stories gained a spot on the Netflix Top 10 lists. Recent successes include the Johannesburg-filmed smash hit The Polygamist, which generated over 24 million views in its first weeks, reaching the Top 10 in 62 countries, and ranking #1 in over 21 countries. Based on the 2012 book of the same name by Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi, the series extended its impact beyond the screen, with Nyathi's book sales tripling following The Polygamist's Netflix debut, over a decade after the book was first published.

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Ten years in, the story is still unfolding

Today's announcement reflects Netflix's continued work with South African creators, talent and production partners across commissions, acquisitions and licensing. The titles offer a forward look at the stories and creative relationships shaping Netflix's journey in South Africa. These include:

Film Sequels and Returning Series: Fans can look forward to returning seasons and sequels of their favourite films and series, including Blood Legacy Season 2 (launching 25 September), Seriously Single Too and Another Disaster Holiday, both launching later in 2026. Netflix also confirmed the series Tuiskoms Season 2 and Marked Season 2, and the film Meet the Khumalos 2 are all currently in different stages of production.

New Series : The beloved How To Ruin franchise is expanding with another irreverent take on family, love and culture with a new cultural spin-off, How to Ruin Diwali: Meet The Parents (launching 30 October) from Burnt Onion Productions in collaboration with producer, Jayan Moodley (The Kandasamys). Drawing on the same rich tradition of Moodley's South African Indian family-centered comedy seen in titles such as The Kandasamys, the story follows an interracial couple whose engagement brings two very different families and cultures together, setting the stage for plenty of humour, misunderstandings and family drama.

: The beloved How To Ruin franchise is expanding with another irreverent take on family, love and culture with a new cultural spin-off, How to Ruin Diwali: Meet The Parents (launching 30 October) from Burnt Onion Productions in collaboration with producer, Jayan Moodley (The Kandasamys). Drawing on the same rich tradition of Moodley's South African Indian family-centered comedy seen in titles such as The Kandasamys, the story follows an interracial couple whose engagement brings two very different families and cultures together, setting the stage for plenty of humour, misunderstandings and family drama. New Shows with New Production Partners: Netflix also announced deal partnerships with more local production companies on upcoming projects. South Africans are fans of reality shows so Netflix is bringing more of their favourite genre. At the event, Netflix revealed the celebrated and loved power-couple Dineo and Zothile 'Solo Ntsizwa' Langa as the hosts of the highly anticipated Love is Blind: South Africa, produced by afrOkaans, slated for release later this year. Another exciting title to look forward to later this year is the wedding docu-soap, Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza from Dopezuluboi Productions, which will launch on the service later this year, while BrightFire Productions are working on a brand-new dating reality show.

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As Netflix enters its second decade in the country, the focus remains on deepening creative partnerships and bringing audiences more local worlds to discover with more local production companies like The Bomb Shelter Film Productions on a new scripted series alongside a multi-title partnership with Tshedza Pictures across four scripted series.

To bring African fans of storytelling along on the celebration of this 10-year milestone, Netflix has launched a dedicated homepage row on the service 'A Decade In Africa: Worth Every Watch'. The curated collection includes local series and films, fan favourites from across the continent, iconic global titles loved by Netflix members in Africa and titles featuring global talent with African roots. The collections will be accessible to audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa from September through December 2026. Netflix members will automatically see the collection on their homepage or visit Netflix.com/Africa10 or Netflix.com/ADecadelnAfrica.