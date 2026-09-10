Ethiopia: Amid Escalating Federal-Tigray Tensions, Debretsion Says Alliance Has Become 'Irreversible'

Addis Abeba — Amid escalating tensions and renewed clashes between Ethiopia's federal forces and Tigrayan forces, Tigray Government President Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) has said an alliance formed with other political and opposition forces has become institutionalized and "irreversible," with its own leadership, plans and signed agreement, according to Weyin Media.

NewsDiscover moreLocal NewsCurrent events summariesHistory In an interview with Weyin Media, TPLF Chairman and president of Tigray Debretsion said the alliance had moved beyond informal cooperation and was operating under an established structure. He said additional forces were expected to join and that further details would be made public.

"There are other alliance forces that should join," Debretsion said, adding that the alliance "has its own plan and there is a document we have signed," according to Weyin Media.

He said the alliance was not established solely to confront the Prosperity Party-led federal government, but was intended to provide a framework for cooperation beyond the immediate political and security objectives shared by its members.

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"Our interests are not the same, we have our own respective interests, but at least we have one central thing that connects us," he said.

Debretsion described the alliance as having several phases. He said the first phase centers on what he characterized as an "existential threat" shared by the alliance members, which he said they had agreed to confront collectively.

Law and justice He said questions about Ethiopia's future political arrangement should not be predetermined by the alliance or by any single political organization. Whether the country remains united or undergoes changes to its political structure, he said, cannot be decided by the TPLF or other groups alone.

Discover morePoliticalGovernmentEthiopian election 2026politicalDemographicsWar & ConflictPolitical commentary subscriptionLaw and justiceAddis Ababa tourismEthiopian political analysis According to Weyin Media, Debretsion said future political questions would instead be addressed through dialogue and public participation. He said a framework had been prepared under which the public would ultimately determine the country's future, with several possible courses of action already outlined.

"I will not go into details, but steps one, two, and three have been laid out as things that can be done," he said, emphasizing that the final decision would rest with the people.

Debretsion also said the alliance was intended to prevent fragmentation among its members and provide an orderly process for addressing differences and future political questions.

Maritime shipping news He did not publicly provide details of the alliance's member organizations, leadership structure or the contents of the agreement during the interview, saying those details would be presented together rather than disclosed piecemeal.

The comments come amid renewed political and security tensions involving Tigray and the federal government, following renewed clashes in parts of the region in recent weeks.

Debretsion's latest reference to an institutionalized alliance comes amid months of growing attention around the term "Tsimdo," which has been used by different political and security actors to describe emerging alignments involving Tigrayan and other opposition forces.

In a June 2026 analysis, Addis Standard examined the competing interpretations of "Tsimdo" among Addis Abeba, Asmara and Mekelle, noting that the term had increasingly become part of the political discourse surrounding post-war tensions in northern Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa. The analysis said Ethiopian officials had portrayed "Tsimdo" as a potential security and geopolitical threat, while actors associated with Eritrea and Tigray had presented it as a people-to-people or peace and reconciliation initiative.

The debate gained wider attention following a gathering held in Port Sudan in May 2026 under the "Tsimdo" banner. The meeting brought together Ethiopian opposition figures, including representatives associated with the Ogaden National Liberation Front and Andargachew Tsige, alongside other actors. The gathering was publicly presented by organizers as an initiative aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and strengthening ties among communities in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan.

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Ethiopian politics analysis Ethiopian authorities subsequently described "Tsimdo" in security terms. The government accused armed and opposition groups of coordinating with foreign actors, while officials warned that efforts to operationalize what they described as the "Tsimdo" initiative could pose a threat to national sovereignty. Independent assessments have also described the emerging alignment in different terms, with some analysts viewing it as a loose convergence of actors opposed to the federal government rather than a unified military structure.

Against this backdrop, Debretsion's latest comments appear to signal a further evolution in the political language surrounding the alignment. Unlike earlier references to "Tsimdo," he described the alliance as having its own name, leadership, plans and a signed agreement, while saying additional forces could join. He also said the alliance was intended to address questions beyond the immediate confrontation with the federal government and that future political arrangements should ultimately be determined through dialogue and public participation.