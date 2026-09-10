Angola: Army Commander Demands Rigor in Preparation of FAA's Anniversary

Huambo — The Lieutenant-General and Commander of the Central Military Region (RMC), Simão Carlitos Wala, demanded on Tuesday (08) greater rigor in complying with instructions during the preparation of troops for the central parade celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The central event will take place on Oct 9 at the Headquarters of the Central Military Region, which covers the provinces of Huambo, Benguela, Bié, and Cuanza-Sul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the preparations, held at the Honors Parade Ground of the RMC Headquarters in the city of Huambo, the general officer considered the task to be an added responsibility for the military zone.

He appealed to general officers, senior officers, junior officers, sergeants, and enlisted personnel to fulfill their individual and collective responsibilities so that the activity proceed efficiently and in an organized manner.

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He stated that the Army will be represented by the Central Military Region during the ceremony, which will feature blocks from the National Air Force, the Angolan Navy, Special Forces, and a female block from the Army Military Academy, whose delegations will begin arriving in Huambo in the coming days.

The FAA were created on Oct 9, 1991, under the Bicesse Accords, which mandated the extinction of the former People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) and the Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FALA) and their transformation into a single national army, which gave rise to the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The process of creating the FAA, which began after the entry into force of the ceasefire between the then governmental military forces (FAPLA) and the UNITA-controlled armed branch (FALA), under the Bicesse (Portugal) Accords, started with the officers training period, which was scheduled to end by the date of the first General Elections in 1992.

The training period ended with the formal extinction of FAPLA and FALA, a declaration made on Sept 27, 1992. Following this act, Generals João Baptista de Matos, for FAPLA, and Arlindo Chenda Pena "Ben Ben," for UNITA, were sworn into office the following day. ALH/CF/jmc