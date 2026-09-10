Ghana: GFA to Host Licence D Coaching Course

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organise a Licence D Coaching Course in two batches in the Greater Accra Region as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen grassroots football development and raise coaching standards across the country.

The programme will be hosted at the Liberty Stadium in Dansoman, with the first batch scheduled for September 12-21 and the second batch running from September 23-30, 2026.

Designed to equip aspiring coaches with essential technical knowledge and practical skills, the intensive programme will combine classroom-based learning with practical sessions to provide participants with a solid foundation for their coaching careers.

The course will also include GFA/FIFA Safeguarding training, ensuring participants understand their responsibilities in protecting the welfare, safety and development of young players.

The initiative forms part of the Football Association's broader commitment to developing a pool of qualified coaches capable of identifying, nurturing and guiding emerging talent at the grassroots level.

The GFA Technical Director, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and Head of Coaching Education, Dr Prosper Nartey, will supervise the exercise, providing technical direction and oversight throughout the programme.