Ghana: Can Black Princesses Bounce Back Against South Korea?

The Black Princesses of Ghana will be aiming to bounce back from their opening defeat when they face South Korea in their second Group C match at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland today.

The Black Princesses endured a disappointing start to their campaign after suffering a 3-0 loss to Ecuador in their opening fixture.

Ecuador took the lead after just four minutes through Rosa Flores' long-range strike.

Ghana responded positively and came close to levelling the score when Agnes Yeboah struck the post, but Ecuador doubled their advantage in the 17th minute through Domenica Arboleda.

The West Africans were dealt another setback when goalkeeper Najat Abdul Salam was forced off through injury and replaced by Precious Asante.

Despite creating several attacking opportunities, Ghana struggled to break down Ecuador's defence.

Arboleda added her second goal in the 69th minute to seal a comfortable victory for the South Americans.

The defeat leaves the Black Princesses under pressure ahead of their clash with South Korea, where a positive result could revive their hopes of progressing from the group stage.