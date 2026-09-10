Ghana: Court to Rule On Adu-Boahene, Wife's Gh¢49m Cybersecurity Case Nov. 5

THE High Court in Accra will on November 5, 2026, deliver judgement in the case involving Mr Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, and another accused person over the alleged theft of GH¢49 million belonging to the state.

The judgement date was announced after the conclusion of cross-examination of the State's fourth and final prosecution witness by counsel for the accused, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, yesterday.

Justice Francis Achibonga, who presided over the case, gave the defence two weeks to file its "submission of no case to answer" and directed the prosecution to respond within two weeks after the application had been served.

The accused persons are facing charges of alleged embezzlement and financial misconduct in connection with a seven million dollars (GH¢49 million) contract for a cyber defence system.

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The State alleges that the National Signals Bureau procured the system from an Israeli company, ISC Holdings, in 2020, but the equipment was never delivered.

During cross-examination, an Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) investigator, Mr Frank Marshall Cromwell, confirmed that EOCO did not engage ISC Holdings or the National Security Council to independently confirm whether the system was purchased and delivered.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to all charges and are currently on bail. Mr Akyea has maintained that his clients committed no offence and would vigorously contest the prosecution's case.

Dr Srem-Sai, representing the prosecution, said evidence presented by the State and EOCO investigators showed that the GH¢49.1 million, equivalent to the seven million dollars contract sum, was government money held in a government agency's bank account.

He said the prosecution had also led evidence that Mr Adu-Boahene opened a private company bank account on the same day the first cheque was issued and diverted three cheques intended for a government agency into that account.

The State tendered bank statements, purchase receipts and ownership documents, alleging that the accused used the funds within six months to acquire houses in prime locations and luxury vehicles for himself, family members and associates.

Mr Marshall earlier testified that Mr Adu-Boahene transferred GH¢9.54 million, equivalent to $1.75 million, to ISC Holdings, but made no further payments. The remaining funds were allegedly withdrawn for personal use until the account was depleted and closed.

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Four prosecution witnesses testified in the trial, including the accused's former driver, Frank Anane Dekpey, who told the court that he carried cash in "Ghana must go bags" on the accused's instructions.

The NSB Head of Finance, Ruby Adumoah Opoku, testified that GH¢49 million was transferred from an NSB account to an account unknown to the agency.

Another witness said she operated a company allegedly set up by the accused to move funds and was given pre-signed cheques for that purpose.

Mr Marshall also testified on the account allegedly used to divert the funds and the investigations into the accused's private expenditure.