Africa: Generic Medicine Makers Can Help Close Africa's Medicine Access Gaps, Says New Report

Africa's changing healthcare needs are creating new opportunities for generic medicine manufacturers to help close persistent access gaps, but stronger regional coordination, predictable demand and investment will be needed to turn that opportunity into sustainable supply.

A new report by the Access to Medicine Foundation examines how eight multinational and regional generic medicine manufacturers are responding to Africa's evolving pharmaceutical landscape, where rising rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer are adding to longstanding challenges from infectious diseases and maternal health.

The report assesses Aspen Pharmacare, Cipla, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, EVA Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Sothema, Universal Corporation and Viatris. It finds that manufacturers are increasingly investing in local production, diversifying supply chains, expanding into priority therapeutic areas and establishing partnerships to strengthen manufacturing capabilities.

But significant structural barriers remain. Fragmented procurement systems, unpredictable demand, differing regulatory requirements and limited access to affordable financing continue to make it difficult for manufacturers to expand sustainably across African markets.

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"Africa is at a critical turning point. For decades, the focus across the continent has been on combating infectious diseases like HIV, malaria and tuberculosis. There are dramatic shifts happening. Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are surging, and are projected to become the leading cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030," said Jayasree K Iyer, CEO of the Access to Medicine Foundation.

Africa's reliance on imports further exposes the continent to global supply disruptions. Iyer said about 95% of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in Africa are imported, while roughly 70% to 80% of medicines consumed on the continent come from outside Africa.

Claudia Martínez, the foundation's Director of Research, said the challenge is increasingly about building a pharmaceutical system that can reliably meet patients' needs.

"We are very much at a pivot point when it comes to African pharmaceutical manufacturing. The question we're grappling with is not so much whether medicines can reach African markets. It's how do we build a supply system that is resilient, that is more affordable, that is actually less dependent on a small pool of manufacturers," she said.

Manufacturers are already expanding into areas such as insulin, cardiovascular medicines and oncology, while continuing to supply products for infectious diseases and maternal healthcare.

Martínez said local production can be particularly important for patients who depend on uninterrupted treatment.

"Local production reduces the risk of stockouts, ensuring patients are able to get the right products at the right time. That is critical if we're thinking about chronic care, about diabetes, where any interruption in your treatment, or oncology care, can have life-threatening consequences," she said.

However, Dr Mariatou Tala Jallow, Director of the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism at Africa CDC, said investment in factories must be matched by investment in markets.

"A lot of investment has been going into the supply side. So many organisations are talking about the millions and billions of dollars invested in African manufacturers. But if there is no market, how do you expect them to be competitive?" she said.

Jallow called for greater use of pooled procurement and regional markets to create reliable demand and allow manufacturers to achieve economies of scale.

"We are too busy looking at it from the perspective of 55 markets that we don't see the forest for the trees," she said, arguing that Africa should approach pharmaceutical manufacturing as a continental rather than purely national priority.

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The report calls for coordinated procurement, regulatory harmonisation, improved demand visibility and financing mechanisms tailored to regional manufacturers.

For Jallow, strengthening Africa's pharmaceutical security will require a deliberate shift towards greater use of capable African manufacturers.

"Invest in regional manufacturing. Invest in African manufacturers, and don't just focus on the bottom line, the price. Because the price will come down if we invest in them and give them the volumes," she said.

With Africa's pharmaceutical market expected to exceed $70 billion by 2030, the report argues that the continent has both a growing need and a significant market opportunity. But converting that opportunity into better access will depend on coordinated action by governments, manufacturers, regulators, procurement agencies, development financiers and global health organisations.