Namibia: Eagles, Proteas Set for Odi Clash

After concluding their FNB T20 tri-series against South Africa and Zimbabwe last week in last position, the FNB Eagles now turn their attention to the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa's Proteas, starting today at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Eagles captain Gerhard Erasmus said seeing how the Proteas performed in the T20I tri-series had exposed them to the quality of their players, which would present a challenge in the longer format of the game.

"We are fully aware that it's going to be an entirely different challenge and a different format. It's going to be a team that is very strong, well-balanced and has very good batting, as we saw in the T20I series," said Erasmus.

He further stated that there is more skill at stake in ODI matches but said it would be great for his team to test themselves against the Proteas.

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Erasmus believes the challenge will be different from anything they have faced before but hopes the series will produce a similar record to their first T20I match, which Namibia won.

"It will be memorable, given that they are the first full member that will play against us in this format, and I think it will be different from any other game that we had on this ground. The 50-over is a different beast, and it will be awesome for us to match our skills against seasoned professionals," he said.

Proteas captain Bjorn Fortuin described Namibia's cricket as very competitive and expected the matches to be of high quality, given Namibia's home conditions and their strong record at home.

"In terms of individual skills, there are obviously things that I would like to work on, going into that series, but we will take every game as it comes, and hopefully we just go from strength to strength," said Fortuin.

This will be the first time the two teams go head-to-head in the ODI format, with matches scheduled for today, 11 September and 13 September.