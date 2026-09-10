Namibian Boxers Ready to Make Their Mark At 'The Gold Rush II'

Namibian boxers Ruan Rispel and Flame Nangolo will carry the country's hopes when they step into the ring at The Gold Rush II on 27 November in Botswana, a regional boxing showcase featuring fighters from across Southern Africa.

Rispel headlines the card against Zimbabwe's Tafadzwa Mishandu in a 10-round super-lightweight (63.5 kilogrammes - kg) contest for the African Boxing Union (ABU) SADC Championship.

The bout represents a major opportunity for Rispel, who will be competing in his first international championship fight as he looks to add an important regional title to his record.

His trainer and promoter, Immanuel 'AC' Moses, said preparations have been progressing well as the team works towards producing another Namibian champion.

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"Preparations are going well, so we are just working hard to get back and, of course, to produce another champion in Ruan. This is his first international championship, and it will be huge," Moses said.

Rispel will not be the only Namibian in action, with Nangolo also set to feature on the undercard.

Nangolo will take on Zimbabwe's Jeremiah Mhere in a six-round contest at 59kg, adding another international test for Namibian boxing.

The two Namibians will face tough opposition as fighters from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia converge for a card that highlights the growing competitiveness of boxing in the SADC region.

For Rispel, the championship opportunity carries added significance, with victory potentially providing a major boost to his regional standing.

The ABU SADC title fight is expected to be one of the major attractions of the event, with Mishandu and Rispel both fighting for regional honours and national pride.

Nangolo, meanwhile, will be looking to make his own statement against Mhere and strengthen Namibia's presence on the international card.