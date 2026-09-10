Southern Africa: Depth Drives Namibia's Swimming Success

Namibia's latest success at the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Swimming Championships has highlighted the growth of the country's swimming programme, with performances from young and established athletes combining to deliver another strong showing in Gaborone, Botswana last week.

The championships saw 30 Namibian swimmers, 15 women and 15 men, compete against some of the region's best, with the team collecting 93 medals comprising 44 gold, 23 silver and 26 bronze.

Namibia also finished first in the combined team standings with 2 610.50 points, ahead of Botswana and South Africa. The team topped both the men's and women's standings.

For Namibia Aquatic Sports Federation (Nasfed) Public Relations Officer Bernadette Freyer-Swartz, the results were significant not simply because of the medals, but because of the broad contribution across the team.

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"The key was depth. We had a team that was able to consistently collect points across the different age groups and events, and that became particularly important in such a closely contested championship," she said.

The depth was evident from the younger age groups to the senior ranks. Patrick Durand, competing in the 11-12 boys' age group, set a Zone IV championship record in the 200m butterfly, while Vitoria De Sousa continued to show her potential with a championship-record performance in the girls' 15-16 400m freestyle.

At the top end of the squad, Jessica Humphrey and Oliver Durand were named the 17-29 Girls and Boys Age Group Champions respectively.

Humphrey also recorded the best overall individual female performance, earning 732 World Aquatics points for her 100m Backstroke swim. Luke Beukes claimed the corresponding men's award with 778 points for his 50m Freestyle.

Namibian swimmers were also responsible for 34 championship-record performances during the competition, including 30 individual and four relay records.

Freyer-Swartz believes these performances point to a broader development within the sport rather than isolated individual success.

"The most encouraging aspect is that our success is no longer concentrated in one age group or a handful of athletes. We are seeing competitive performances from our younger swimmers right through to our senior athletes," she said.

The federation's figures also show continued consistency when viewed against last year's Zone IV championships. Namibia won 83 medals in 2025, although that competition was held in short-course format, making direct medal comparisons difficult. This year's long-course championships nevertheless produced a larger overall medal haul and a stronger gold-medal return.

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Freyer-Swartz said the progression of swimmers through the age groups is particularly encouraging for the federation's long-term plans.

"For Nasfed, the objective is not simply to win Zone IV titles. It is to build a sustainable pathway for Namibian swimmers, where young athletes can develop through the age groups, receive quality coaching and competition opportunities and ultimately progress to the African and international stage," Freyer-Swartz said.

