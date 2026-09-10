Namibia: Ndahepele's Defensive Roots Fuel Rise to Best Shooter

Tigers Netball Club's Leah Ndahepele has credited her coach and teammates for helping her make a successful transition from defence to goal shooter after she was crowned the best shooter of the Season at the conclusion of the MTC Netball Namibia Premier League over the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Oshakati but is currently based in Windhoek, said the accolade means a great deal to her, particularly because she only made the switch to the shooting circle in 2024.

"I've always played defence, and it was only in 2024 that my coach transitioned me to goal shooter. For me, this achievement shows that I trusted her vision and applied everything she taught me," Ndahepele said.

She described netball as a major part of her life, saying the sport has taught her discipline, resilience, teamwork and the importance of believing in herself.

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Ndahepele believes her consistency and accuracy in front of goal this season came from remaining committed to the fundamentals while continuously working on her shooting technique, footwork and decision-making.

"I believe consistency came from practising the fundamentals and trusting my ability. I tried to stay disciplined during training and focus on improving my shooting technique, footwork and decision-making," she said.

She added that learning not to overthink her shots and instead trusting the work she had put in during training played an important role in her performances.

"The support from my coach and teammates also helped me stay confident throughout the season," she said.

Composure when the pressure mounts

Although Ndahepele could not single out one particular match as her best performance, she highlighted Power Week as a memorable period in which she managed to maintain her consistency and composure across several matches.

"I wouldn't say there was one specific match, but I would say my best performance was during Power Week, where we played games throughout the week. I was able to remain consistent and composed throughout all the matches," she said.

For Ndahepele, being a shooter is about more than simply putting goals on the scoreboard. She believes dependability and the ability to remain composed when the team needs her most are equally important.

"I try not to see pressure as something negative, but as part of the responsibility that comes with being a shooter," she said.

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The Tigers shooter has also developed a personal mantra to help her deal with pressure.

"I have a little phrase I tell myself whenever I'm about to shoot, which is 'In, Leah.' Sometimes I even say it out loud. It helps me stay confident and focused," she said.

Rather than allowing pressure to overwhelm her, Ndahepele said she relies on the techniques taught by her coach, trusts her preparation and focuses on what she can control.

Looking ahead, she knows there is still considerable room for growth. She wants to improve her accuracy from different areas of the shooting circle, movement and her ability to remain accurate when under pressure or fatigue.

She also identified confidence as an important area of development.

"As someone who recently transitioned from defence to shooting, I'm still building my confidence in my shooting ability, and that's something I really want to improve," she said.

Ndahepele's ambitions for next season are clear: become a completer and more consistent shooter, help Tigers achieve greater success and continue challenging herself to perform at a higher level.

"I also want to maintain the mindset that got me here, working hard, staying humble and never becoming complacent," she said.

