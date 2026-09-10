Namibia: Student Sells Sweets to Fund Studies

For most students, university life is tough. It is mostly a time dedicated almost entirely to lectures, tests, assignments and preparing for a future career. But for Salmi Nangombe, being a student is also an opportunity to build something of her own.

A student at the International University of Management (IUM)'s Ongwediva campus, Nangombe has ventured into entrepreneurship, selling fruits, sweets, sugar, snacks and shoes that she orders from outside the country and other fashion items to people in her community.

Her small business, which operates from Shipindo Street in Ongwediva, has become more than just a way of earning extra money. It is a personal initiative driven by her desire to support her parents while also taking responsibility for her own needs.

Nangombe started her business in 2024, motivated by the desire to help her parents and become financially independent.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I am a student, and I want to help my parents whenever I can and also support myself by paying for the place where I live, my transport to school and other needs," the student said.

Despite being a university student, Nangombe has not allowed the demands of her studies to prevent her from pursuing her entrepreneurial ambitions. She is studying Geography and History.

Balancing education and business, however, has not always been easy.

Nangombe says there are times when she must temporarily put her business aside to concentrate on her studies. At the same time, customers may be waiting for their orders.

"Being an entrepreneur while you are a student is not easy, but both are important in my life. Education provides knowledge, while business teaches you how to make money and manage it," she said.

Her determination appears to be paying off. On a good day, Nangombe can make a small but meaningful profit from her sales. She earns a profit of around N$200 a week from selling sweets, while clothing items that customers order through her business can bring in approximately N$300 a day.

For Nangombe, every sale represents more than money. It is evidence that a small idea can gradually develop into something worthwhile.

She has also identified an opportunity to expand her business by supplying clothes to people in her surrounding community.

Her entrepreneurial journey has also encouraged her to look beyond her own business. Nangombe is urging other young people not to be afraid to start small businesses of their own. She believes young people should not wait for perfect circumstances or depend entirely on other people for opportunities.