The Public Service Commission (PSC) has raised concern over non-compliance with laws, policies, rules and directives governing human resource administration in public service.

The commission warned that such practices undermine accountability and expose government to costly litigation.

PSC chairperson Ambassador Patrick Nandago said government institutions had appointed staff in some instances without obtaining the commission's recommendation, even where such recommendation was required.

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"The commission has, through its work and engagements with institutions, taken note of challenges relating to non-adherence to the provisions of applicable laws, policies, rules and directives. In some instances, staff members were appointed without the recommendation of the public service commission, even when such recommendation was required," he said.

He said compliance with the legal and administrative framework is essential to ensuring that appointments are lawful, fair, transparent and defensible.

Nandago also said that some institutions had failed to implement recommendations made by the commission, while others had altered those recommendations without first following the prescribed processes.

"We have also experienced instances where recommendations of the Public Service Commission are not implemented. In other instances, there have been variations of commission recommendations without the prescribed processes and requirements first being exhausted," he said.

According to Nandago, practices create uncertainty, undermine institutional integrity and accountability, and can expose the public service to unnecessary disputes and expensive litigation.

Nandago called on human resources practitioners to approach their work with professionalism, integrity, courage, confidentiality and objectivity, stressing the importance of understanding the law and policy framework governing the public service.