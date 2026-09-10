Namibia: Education Researchers Told to Shape Budget

Max Henrich

ONGWEDIVA- Oshana Governor Hofni Iipinge has called on education researchers to provide evidence-based solutions that can guide government policies and budgetary decisions, saying Namibia must strengthen its education system as it moves closer to Vision 2030.

Iipinge made the call yesterday while officially opening the 2026 EDUCON Conference at the Unam Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus under the theme 'Reimagining and Shaping Education beyond 2030 through Innovation, Inclusivity, Resilience and Sustainability'.

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He said that political leaders need empirical research to make informed decisions and urged conference delegates to produce practical recommendations that can be implemented in schools and communities.

"Political leaders want to rely on your empirical research to make informed policy and budgetary decisions," Iipinge said.

He said that conferences such as EDUCON can provide policymakers with evidence-based solutions to address challenges facing schools and communities.

"The timing of the conference is critical, with Namibia's Vision 2030 only four years away. The country's ambition to become an industrialised, knowledge-based nation requires investment in human development, intellectual capital, technological advancement and continuous innovation," he said.

He further stressed the need for an education system that reaches all learners, regardless of gender, disability, geographical location or socio-economic circumstances.

Iipinge also called for traditional African knowledge to be combined with modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, saying innovation should remain rooted in Namibia's culture, values and identity.

Oshana will also host an education indaba on 9 October 2026 under the theme 'Quality and Smart Education for the Namibian Child in the Oshana region'.

The indaba will bring together learners, parents, community leaders and other education stakeholders to discuss challenges and find practical solutions to improve education in the region.

Iipinge said that improving education is a collective responsibility and urged stakeholders to equip young people with knowledge, skills, confidence, empathy and compassion.

"The future of our region, our nation, our continent, and our global community is being shaped in classrooms today," he said.

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He said that reimagining education beyond 2030 would help lay the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous, resilient and sustainable society.