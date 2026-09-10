Namibia: Okakarara Fair Calls for Support

The Okakarara Trade Fair has called for stronger participation from government ministries, agencies and corporate institutions to ensure the event fulfils its role as a platform for local economic development.

Chairperson of the Okakarara Trade Fair, Helga Humbu, raised concern over the limited participation of some government institutions and corporate entities, as well as the lack of funding required to organise the annual event.

Humbu said the trade fair should not be viewed simply as an event to attend but as an opportunity for the government to bring services, information and economic opportunities closer to communities.

"If this trade fair is about bringing opportunities and services closer to communities, then the government and the private sector must be part of the process," she said.

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She urged government ministries to use trade fairs as part of the decentralisation process, allowing communities to access government services and information directly.

"When the government participates, the community benefits," Humbu said.

She also called on corporate Namibia to view the trade fair beyond sponsorship, describing it as an investment in local economic development through business support, employment, investment and community development.

Humbu said trade fairs are economic platforms that connect producers to markets, entrepreneurs to financiers, businesses to customers and communities to the government.

She further stressed that the future of the Okakarara Trade Fair cannot depend on the Trade Fair Society and Town Council alone but requires government, businesses, communities and development partners to work together to ensure that economic empowerment reaches ordinary Namibians.

Meanwhile, Otjozondjupa governor John //Khamuseb said trade fairs should be recognised as important economic development instruments rather than social gatherings.

"A trade fair must never be regarded simply as a social gathering or an annual celebration," he said.

According to //Khamuseb, trade fairs provide an opportunity for local producers and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and engage directly with government and potential markets.

He said the government cannot employ everyone but can create an environment that enables young Namibians to establish businesses, grow enterprises and create employment.

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The governor further advocated for regional procurement that promotes local participation, youth and women empowerment and employment creation.

"Where local businesses have the capacity, we must give them a fair opportunity to supply goods and services," he said.

*Selma Shiwaya is an Information Officer at MICT in Otjozondjupa.